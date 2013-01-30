Jan 30 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Alberta Premier Alison Redford may get the public
"conversation" she's seeking on tax rates, but reaction to her
latest speech suggests she'll need to lead by example with
spending cuts if she expects broad support.
Redford revealed, late in a conference call with Progressive
Conservative party supporters Monday evening, some of the
options on the table as she plans to overhaul the province's
resource-dependent fiscal structure.
* Stephen Harper's reluctance to wade further into a
military mission in Mali extended to the funding of African
troops on Tuesday, as Canada offered a modest boost in aid but
did not join allies in pledging money for a multinational
African force.
Reports in the business section:
* Nexen Inc has laid the groundwork for a concept
to use trains to carry crude to the country's West Coast for
export as Canada's energy industry rushes to find new ways to
move oil out of North America.
The Calgary company, which has agreed to a takeover by
China's CNOOC Ltd, has spent more than a year on an
idea that would see oil move by rail to the port of Prince
Rupert in British Columbia, where an export terminal on federal
land could load it onto tankers bound for Asia.
NATIONAL POST
* New Democratic Party leader Tom Mulcair has waded into the
national unity swamp, with proposed legislation specifying that
a bare majority Yes vote would be sufficient to trigger
negotiations on Quebec's secession from Canada.
FINANCIAL POST
* Andrew Kriegler, a veteran of risk management and
securitization, will join Canada's federal banking regulator as
Assistant Superintendent of Supervision.
Kriegler, who was senior vice-president of Treasury and
Risk-Management at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce until
August, is expected to replace Edward Price who is scheduled to
retire as deputy superintendent from the Office of the
Superintendent of Financial Institutions in June.