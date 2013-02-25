Feb 25 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ontario is taking steps to privatize the operation of its
lucrative lottery business in hopes that the move, which would
be a first among Canadian provinces, will rake in even more
revenue to support public finances.
* Canada will feel the sting if U.S. Congress fails this
week to avert what's known as sequestration, an array of
massive, mandated spending cuts to a host of federal departments
and agencies aimed at slashing America's $16 trillion national
debt.
Reports in the business section:
* A hostile takeover bid for Inmet Mining Corp is
looking ever more likely to succeed as the deadline approaches
for shareholders to vote on the C$5.1 billion ($4.98
billion)offer, as the odds of a counter-bid ebb along with
softening copper prices.
NATIONAL POST
* Canadian composer Mychael Danna took home the best
original score trophy for his work on Life of Pi at Sunday
night's Academy awards. Jim Erickson, who did not attend the
ceremony, won an award for best production design for his work
on Lincoln, while Guillaume Rocheron won for best visual
effects, also for Life of Pi.