* Members of the committee that polices Senate expenses have called in two senators for private interviews, raising to six the number of senators whose spending of public funds has come into question this year.

* Canadian Doctors for Refugee Care and the Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers launched a court challenge, accusing the federal government of violating the charter and international obligations with its decision last year to change health-care coverage for refugee claimants.

* The Alberta government canceled its C$285 million ($277.8 million) funding of the carbon capture and storage project associated with the proposed Swan Hills Synfuels LP synthetic gas plant north of Edmonton.

* Ottawa announces plan to cut discretionary spending by C$4.9 billion ($4.8 billion). The government will spend an estimated C$252.5 billion ($246.1 billion) in 2013-14 - up from C$251.9 billion ($245.5 billion) last year

* Canada's big banks face more headwinds as earnings loom. After an epic spending spree, Canadians are finally putting away their wallets, depriving the banks of a profit wellspring of historic proportions.