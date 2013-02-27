Feb 27 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Declining enrolment numbers are forcing the Toronto
District School Board to consider cutting back on high-school
teachers. Staff have suggested to trustees that they cut 248
secondary school teaching jobs, based on enrolment numbers that
show 2,300 fewer students than initially projected.
Reports in the business section:
* Air Canada shouldn't be granted any additional
reprieve by the federal government on financing its pension
deficit unless Ottawa also gives similar relief to all Canadian
carriers, the Air Transport Association of Canada, which
represents small Canadian regional airlines and flight training
groups, says.
NATIONAL POST
* The federal government is writing off another C$231
million ($224.57 million) in unpaid student loans this year from
more than 44,000 cases, meaning taxpayers are on the hook for
more than half a billion in uncollected student debt over the
past few years.
FINANCIAL POST
* The U.S. Defense Department said it plans to open its
networks by next February to about 100,000 mobile phones and
tablet computers made by companies such as Apple and
Google. The move may pose a threat to BlackBerry
, the Pentagon's biggest supplier of smartphones.