* Declining enrolment numbers are forcing the Toronto District School Board to consider cutting back on high-school teachers. Staff have suggested to trustees that they cut 248 secondary school teaching jobs, based on enrolment numbers that show 2,300 fewer students than initially projected.

* Air Canada shouldn't be granted any additional reprieve by the federal government on financing its pension deficit unless Ottawa also gives similar relief to all Canadian carriers, the Air Transport Association of Canada, which represents small Canadian regional airlines and flight training groups, says.

* The federal government is writing off another C$231 million ($224.57 million) in unpaid student loans this year from more than 44,000 cases, meaning taxpayers are on the hook for more than half a billion in uncollected student debt over the past few years.

* The U.S. Defense Department said it plans to open its networks by next February to about 100,000 mobile phones and tablet computers made by companies such as Apple and Google. The move may pose a threat to BlackBerry , the Pentagon's biggest supplier of smartphones.