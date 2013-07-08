July 8 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Five people have been confirmed dead after an explosive train derailment touched off massive fires in the town of Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, on Saturday. Police say that number will grow and confirm they have more than 40 others on the official missing list. ()

* Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's government has received scores of letters and e-mails for funding an organization that referred to homosexuality as a "perversion" and "sin". ()

* Story of the pair accused in Canada Day bomb plot, who will appear in court on Tuesday, remains a mystery. Details about John Nuttall and Amanda Korody have trickled out in media reports since the arrest, but the record has large gaps. ()

Reports in the business section:

* The explosion of a train in Quebec casts new doubts over a major growth strategy for North America's railways and energy producers, of shipping oil by train. Railways and energy firms will now face scrutiny about their new strategy and are likely to deal with increasing opposition to what had seemed like a less-contentious alternative to pipelines. ()

* The annual shareholders' meeting of BlackBerry is likely to be dominated by questions about the company's disappointing fiscal first-quarter results. ()

* The Canadian Chamber of Commerce, which speaks for 200,000 businesses across the country, is joining the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to push for new data standards in future free trade deals, starting with the 12-country Trans-Pacific Partnership. ()

NATIONAL POST

* One of the prime minister's staffers accused of being in the loop about Nigel Wright's plan to personally pay Senator Mike Duffy C$90,000 ($85,000) has said he wasn't aware of Wright's cheque to Duffy until after media reports about it, according to Stephen Harper's office. ()