July 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* As Toronto residents began mopping up after record rainfalls that stranded commuters, flooded basements and, at its worst, left 500,000 households in the dark, the city braced for more bad weather and took stock of a storm that early estimates say inflicted damages of more than C$600 million ($570 million). ()

* As many as 60 people may have been killed at a landmark bar in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, police say, making last Saturday's train crash one of the worst railway disasters in recent Canadian history. ()

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper will choose from his majority of federal members of Parliament in determining the composition of the next Conservative cabinet, but selecting the right mix of ministers is no easy task. ()

* The police investigation into accusations of a couple plotting a terror attack on Canada Day may have involved the assistance of U.S. authorities and the controversial Mr. Big technique, the couple's lawyer said on Tuesday. ()

Reports in the business section:

* BlackBerry Chief Executive Thorsten Heins delivered a hopeful but realistic state-of-the-union-style speech during the company's annual general meeting in Waterloo, Ontario, as the company he heads formally changed its name from Research In Motion Ltd. ()

* The Competition Bureau is accusing two of Canada's largest discount furniture chains, Leon's Furniture Ltd and The Brick Ltd, of deceptive marketing with their well-known "buy now, pay later" promotions. ()

* China warned on Wednesday of a "grim" outlook for trade after a surprise fall in June exports, raising fresh concerns about the extent of the slowdown in the world's second largest economy and increasing the pressure on the government to act. ()

* Federal and Alberta regulators have conditionally approved Royal Dutch Shell Plc's multibillion-dollar Jackpine oil-sands mine expansion despite their findings that it would have a number of adverse environmental impacts. ()

* Eight meat and livestock groups from the United States and Canada have asked a U.S. court to strike down stricter meat labeling rules that they say have hurt U.S. processors and Canadian farmers, arguing that they violate the country's constitution. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Surete du Quebec Inspector Michel Forget said the police force has launched an "unprecedented criminal investigation" into the derailment in Lac-Megantic and has uncovered evidence supporting a criminal probe. ()

* More than 24 hours after a powerful rain storm ripped through the Toronto area, close to 20,000 customers in Etobicoke were without power on Tuesday night. Toronto Hydro said Wednesday morning is the earliest residents could expect the lights to return. ()

* Israeli officials encouraged Canada not to cut its foreign aid to the Palestinian Authority in retaliation to the Palestinians seeking upgraded status at the United Nations last year, new documents show. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* The Competition Bureau has accused Leon's Furniture Ltd and The Brick Ltd of "deceptive marketing practices". ()

* Efforts to reform the battered Libor rate moved forward on Tuesday as the company that owns the New York Stock Exchange took over responsibility for what may be one of the world's most important benchmarks, affecting pricing on some $350 trillion of loans, mortgages and derivatives. ()