July 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* U.S. railway executive Edward Burkhardt, at the center of
Canada's most devastating derailment in decades, is casting
partial blame on a company employee, saying he believes the
engineer failed to apply some of the hand brakes in the hours
before the unmanned freight train barreled into Lac-Mégantic,
Quebec and exploded. ()
* British Columbia Premier Christy Clark will return to the
legislature this summer, winning the Westside-Kelowna byelection
in convincing fashion over NDP challenger Carole Gordon. ()
* Special prosecutor Peter Wilson is looking into laying
charges connected to long-standing polygamous practices among
residents of the rural British Columbia community of Bountiful.
Possible charges include polygamy, sexual assault, sexual
interference and parents or guardians procuring sexual activity.
()
Reports in the business section:
* A second straight week of dwindling U.S. crude inventories
propelled oil prices to their highest in 16 months, pushing
Canadian heavy crude prices to levels that are nearly double
those seen when the government of Alberta warned of a C$6
billion ($5.71 billion) shortfall in energy revenue. ()
* Canada's banks are at risk of falling behind their global
peers that are racing to better their standards. There are
questions as to whether Canada's banks are too tied to the past.
()
* Railway executive Edward Burkhardt says he would like to
see changes to rail safety regulations to prevent accidents like
the one that devastated a small Quebec town. ()
* North American retailers unveiled a five-year safety plan
for Bangladesh garment factories on Wednesday that would include
inspecting within a year every factory they use, following
tragedies such as April's deadly garment building collapse. ()
NATIONAL POST
* The chairman of the Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway
traveled Wednesday to the town where his train exploded on
Saturday to face a combative press corps, enraged citizenry and
serious questions from Sûreté du Québec detectives. ()
* An independent report by the Commission for Public
Complaints Against the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, released
Wednesday, directly contradicts evidence upon which the Supreme
Court of Canada relied in setting free a Nova Scotia woman who
attempted to hire hit-men to murder her husband. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Regulators have approved a giant expansion of an oil sands
project in Alberta proposed by Royal Dutch Shell PLC,
but included an unprecedented list of warnings about the
negative impacts on the environment and on Aboriginal
communities. ()
* Mobilicity said on Wednesday it is in talks with "multiple
parties" in hopes of a sale, a development the federal
government would no doubt welcome as it promotes a policy for
the wireless sector closely linked to drumming up greater
competition. ()
* A recent analysis of some 600 product reviews on Lululemon
Athletica Inc's website suggests many consumers are
still displeased with the quality of the garments. ()