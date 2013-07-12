July 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Businesses in Lac-Mégantic that depend on rail service are pushing to get trains running again less than a week after a runaway freight derailed and destroyed the downtown core, leaving 24 people dead and dozens more missing. ()

* A small group of landed immigrants with republican views who have refused Canadian citizenship because the ceremony involves swearing an oath to the Queen will be in a Toronto courtroom on Friday, facing off with the federal government in an attempt to have this citizenship requirement declared unconstitutional. ()

* The deadly train disaster in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, is sure to trigger tough new regulations on moving crude oil by rail, Moody's, a major credit-rating, said on Thursday. ()

* Canada's former spy watchdog and alleged fraudster Arthur Porter tried to broker multi million-dollar deal to build guns abroad. ()

* In a ruling that illustrates the vexing question of who and what is a parent, Alberta's Court of Appeal has upheld the decision to declare a gay man the legal father of a 10-year-old girl, even though it was his former partner who inseminated the child's mother. ()

* A Florida woman must again make her case for refugee status in Canada after fleeing north of the border to avoid a 30-year prison sentence in the United States for having sex with a 16-year-old boy who was on her son's baseball team. ()

* Immigration Minister Jason Kenney has slammed environmentalist David Suzuki's views on immigration as "toxic and irresponsible" after the CBC host said Canada was "full". ()

* Grocery giant Loblaw Companies Ltd is taking on Whole Foods Market Inc in a test pilot of a new retail concept called Nutshell Live Life Well, a stand-alone franchise catering to the health-conscious crowd. ()

* Cogeco Cable Inc may get a little bigger over the next year but it does not plan on making any major acquisitions as it focuses on paying down its debt after two recent large buys. ()