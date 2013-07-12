Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Businesses in Lac-Mégantic that depend on rail service are pushing to get trains running again less than a week after a runaway freight derailed and destroyed the downtown core, leaving 24 people dead and dozens more missing. ()
* A small group of landed immigrants with republican views who have refused Canadian citizenship because the ceremony involves swearing an oath to the Queen will be in a Toronto courtroom on Friday, facing off with the federal government in an attempt to have this citizenship requirement declared unconstitutional. ()
Reports in the business section:
* The deadly train disaster in Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, is sure to trigger tough new regulations on moving crude oil by rail, Moody's, a major credit-rating, said on Thursday. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canada's former spy watchdog and alleged fraudster Arthur Porter tried to broker multi million-dollar deal to build guns abroad. ()
* In a ruling that illustrates the vexing question of who and what is a parent, Alberta's Court of Appeal has upheld the decision to declare a gay man the legal father of a 10-year-old girl, even though it was his former partner who inseminated the child's mother. ()
* A Florida woman must again make her case for refugee status in Canada after fleeing north of the border to avoid a 30-year prison sentence in the United States for having sex with a 16-year-old boy who was on her son's baseball team. ()
* Immigration Minister Jason Kenney has slammed environmentalist David Suzuki's views on immigration as "toxic and irresponsible" after the CBC host said Canada was "full". ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Grocery giant Loblaw Companies Ltd is taking on Whole Foods Market Inc in a test pilot of a new retail concept called Nutshell Live Life Well, a stand-alone franchise catering to the health-conscious crowd. ()
* Cogeco Cable Inc may get a little bigger over the next year but it does not plan on making any major acquisitions as it focuses on paying down its debt after two recent large buys. ()
