July 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Stephen Harper's office denies that it is withholding from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police an internal e-mail about the C$90,000 ($86,300) cheque that the prime minister's former chief of staff wrote to Senator Mike Duffy. ()

* Language barriers may be putting the sexual health of some new Canadian teens at risk, says a study that suggests sex education must be tailored to the needs of immigrant adolescents. ()

* One day after an autopsy confirmed "Glee" star Cory Monteith died of a toxic mix of heroin and alcohol, police in Abbotsford, east of Vancouver, warned of a surge of overdoses in their city. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Stephen Poloz has spelled out what he expects to see from the economy before the Bank of Canada hikes interest rates, and the timeline appears to be a long one. ()

* About 3,000 salaried retirees have won a class-action case against their former employer, General Motors of Canada Ltd, after the auto giant slashed their health and life insurance benefits as it scrambled to stay afloat during the financial crisis. ()

* Real estate players spent a record C$4.9 billion ($4.70 billion) buying and investing in commercial property in the Greater Toronto Area in the latest quarter, but some are questioning whether this is the peak. ()

* Cineplex Inc is looking beyond blockbusters and popcorn with a C$40 million ($38.36 million) takeover of EK3 Technologies Inc, a digital sign maker whose clients include some of the largest retailers and restaurant chains in Canada. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Lisa Raitt's return to the front-line makes her one of the two most senior women in Cabinet, alongside Diane Finley, and has already sparked suggestions that she could be a leadership contender when Stephen Harper finally hangs up his enemies list. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* A memo to WestJet Airlines Ltd staff reveals the roll out of its new premium economy seats and fares has been rougher than the carrier hoped. ()

* A controversial plan to build a massive quarry in rolling farmland north of Toronto appears officially dead in the water after a $20 billion hedge fund in Boston agreed to sell the land on which the project was to be located. ()

* Loblaw Companies Ltd's planned acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart Corp put a charge into Canadian consumer stocks this week, but the C$12.4 billion ($12.40 billion) deal isn't the only thing bolstering the sector's share returns of late. A combination of catalysts including M&A and corporate restructuring as well as real estate spinoffs and shareholder activism have turned the country's largest publicly-traded retailers from an afterthought into one of the hottest plays around. ()

* Bank of Canada on Wednesday said its view "balances the many upside and downside risks to inflation" and that will keep interest rates near record lows for some time to come. ()