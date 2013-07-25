July 25 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* U.S.-based company Montreal, Maine & Atlantic, whose train
derailed in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, regularly left loaded trains
unsupervised on the main line so it could use the more secure
siding as a storage space for a local manufacturer's unused rail
cars. ()
* Two women who allege they were physically and sexually
abused by former Vancouver Olympics Chief Executive John Furlong
when he was a physical education teacher decades ago have filed
lawsuits against him. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canada's largest wireless carriers are ratcheting up their
criticism of the federal government's wireless strategy, arguing
that Ottawa needs to rethink both the rules for an upcoming
auction of spectrum licenses and its policy on incumbents
acquiring struggling start-up players. ()
* BlackBerry Ltd in Waterloo, Ontario, has laid off
250 workers in its new product testing facility, CTV News
reported Wednesday night. ()
* China's leaders are positioning the country for a new era
of lower, single-digit growth led more by consumer spending.
That reshuffles the lineup of suppliers to the world's
second-largest economy and appears set to push Canadian
commodities producers to the margins. ()
* Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is paying
$990 million for 68 properties that are currently anchored by
Canada Safeway stores, a deal that has been anticipated since
the recent marriage of Sobeys Inc and Canada Safeway
Ltd and that is expected to have a significant impact on the
real estate investment trust. ()
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd management has come
out swinging against concerns the company is sacrificing safety
in its breakneck effort to improve efficiency and financial
performance by slashing jobs even as it transports increasing
amounts of industrial goods such as oil by rail. ()
NATIONAL POST
* No doubt it was pure coincidence that Transport Canada
issued a raft of "emergency" changes to rail safety regulations
on the same day as the Commons Transport committee was scheduled
to meet. Otherwise one might be tempted to conclude the only
"emergency" was the political imperative of having something on
the table before committee members sat down. ()
* Canadian diplomats mounted a behind-the-scenes push to
convince European countries to outlaw the Lebanese Shi'ite group
Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, a government official
said in an interview Wednesday. ()
* An Ontario mayor is warning politicians to think before
they tweet after a post by Green Party leader Elizabeth May set
social media ablaze with fears that there had been a major train
derailment in his town. ()
* After a turbulent spring of blossoming political scandals,
the summer break has been kind to Prime Minister Stephen
Harper's Conservatives as a new poll shows the current ruling
party on track to win another election and support for the
Liberals slipping. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Grocery chain operator Empire Co Ltd announced a
plan Wednesday to sell 68 Safeway properties in a sale-leaseback
deal with Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust for
$990 million in cash. ()
* Toronto-based gold miner Agnico Eagle announced it is
implementing a major round of cost reductions and spending cuts
as it reported a surprising loss in the second quarter. ()
* Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd
plummeted 54 percent after the gold miner's $2.8 billion
Livengood gold project in Alaska was deemed unviable at current
prices. ()
* The credibility of Bombardier Inc took another
hit on Wednesday as the Montreal plane manufacturer announced a
third delay to the first flight of its CSeries, once again just
days before it was set to occur. ()
* Canada's largest natural gas producer Encana Corp
is not ruling out a corporate sale or merger as Chief Executive
Doug Suttles looks to set a new course for the company. ()