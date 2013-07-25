July 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* U.S.-based company Montreal, Maine & Atlantic, whose train derailed in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, regularly left loaded trains unsupervised on the main line so it could use the more secure siding as a storage space for a local manufacturer's unused rail cars.

* Two women who allege they were physically and sexually abused by former Vancouver Olympics Chief Executive John Furlong when he was a physical education teacher decades ago have filed lawsuits against him.

Reports in the business section:

* Canada's largest wireless carriers are ratcheting up their criticism of the federal government's wireless strategy, arguing that Ottawa needs to rethink both the rules for an upcoming auction of spectrum licenses and its policy on incumbents acquiring struggling start-up players.

* BlackBerry Ltd in Waterloo, Ontario, has laid off 250 workers in its new product testing facility, CTV News reported Wednesday night.

* China's leaders are positioning the country for a new era of lower, single-digit growth led more by consumer spending. That reshuffles the lineup of suppliers to the world's second-largest economy and appears set to push Canadian commodities producers to the margins.

* Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is paying $990 million for 68 properties that are currently anchored by Canada Safeway stores, a deal that has been anticipated since the recent marriage of Sobeys Inc and Canada Safeway Ltd and that is expected to have a significant impact on the real estate investment trust.

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd management has come out swinging against concerns the company is sacrificing safety in its breakneck effort to improve efficiency and financial performance by slashing jobs even as it transports increasing amounts of industrial goods such as oil by rail.

NATIONAL POST

* No doubt it was pure coincidence that Transport Canada issued a raft of "emergency" changes to rail safety regulations on the same day as the Commons Transport committee was scheduled to meet. Otherwise one might be tempted to conclude the only "emergency" was the political imperative of having something on the table before committee members sat down.

* Canadian diplomats mounted a behind-the-scenes push to convince European countries to outlaw the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, a government official said in an interview Wednesday.

* An Ontario mayor is warning politicians to think before they tweet after a post by Green Party leader Elizabeth May set social media ablaze with fears that there had been a major train derailment in his town.

* After a turbulent spring of blossoming political scandals, the summer break has been kind to Prime Minister Stephen Harper's Conservatives as a new poll shows the current ruling party on track to win another election and support for the Liberals slipping.

FINANCIAL POST

* Grocery chain operator Empire Co Ltd announced a plan Wednesday to sell 68 Safeway properties in a sale-leaseback deal with Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust for $990 million in cash.

* Toronto-based gold miner Agnico Eagle announced it is implementing a major round of cost reductions and spending cuts as it reported a surprising loss in the second quarter.

* Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd plummeted 54 percent after the gold miner's $2.8 billion Livengood gold project in Alaska was deemed unviable at current prices.

* The credibility of Bombardier Inc took another hit on Wednesday as the Montreal plane manufacturer announced a third delay to the first flight of its CSeries, once again just days before it was set to occur.

* Canada's largest natural gas producer Encana Corp is not ruling out a corporate sale or merger as Chief Executive Doug Suttles looks to set a new course for the company.