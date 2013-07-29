July 29 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
As many as 115 businesses are finalizing plans to move to a
future commercial district near the heart of Lac-Mégantic as the
removal of the toxic soup under the shattered downtown is
expected to last years. Nearly a month after the devastating
crash of an oil train on July 6, officials have warned that
reconstruction could take five years. ()
* One of the four federal policemen accused of lying during
testimony at a public inquiry into the death of Polish immigrant
Robert Dziekanski will learn his fate on Monday. Constable Bill
Bentley's trial last month was the first of four perjury cases
against the officers who confronted Dziekanski at Vancouver's
airport in October 2007, fatally stunning him several times with
a taser. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Hudson's Bay Co (HBC) is close to sealing a deal
to buy Saks Inc, a move that would see the U.S. luxury
department-store retailer being launched in Canada along with
its Saks Off Fifth discount sister chain. HBC is expected to pay
about $16 a share for Saks, the source said, making the purchase
price $2.4 billion. ()
* A group of 150 leading Canadian CEOs is appealing to Prime
Minister Stephen Harper to alter course on a wireless
competition policy they say would hobble domestic companies,
while giving privileged treatment to a deep-pocketed foreign
wireless player such as Verizon Communications Inc. ()
* Foreign investors are increasingly snapping up stakes in
Canadian hotels, attracted in part by a relatively stable
economy and an increase in buying opportunities. About 24 per
cent of the C$794 million ($771.29 million)that was invested in
Canadian hotels during the first half of this year was foreign
money, compared to about 7 per cent of the C$650 million worth
of hotel deals done, a year earlier, according to real estate
service firm CBRE. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Toronto police are facing criticism after a video of
officers fatally shooting a young man armed with a knife on an
empty streetcar was posted online. ()
* Nearly half of Ontario's jails are overcrowded, a six-year
high that sees cells meant for two people at times hold three or
more as the province struggles with a rising tide of inmates who
have yet to have their day in court. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The threat of a deep-pocketed U.S. giant such as Verizon
Communications Inc entering the Canadian market and
running off with half of the most valuable spectrum to become
available since the 1980s, has intensified debate over how to
properly manage wireless spectrum in the country. ()
* Ottawa's finances got off to a rocky start in the current
fiscal year, posting a C$2.7 billion deficit that was nearly C$1
billion more compared to the same period last year.