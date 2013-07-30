July 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canadian companies will be asked to disclose the proportion of women they have on their boards and in senior management as part of a new policy being proposed by the country's securities market regulator -- The Ontario Securities Commission. ()

* Canada's mayors want a say in new federal rail-safety rules in light of the destruction caused by the Lac-Megantic disaster. A small group of mayors from across the country held their first conference call on Monday as part of a new working group on rail safety. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Telecoms company Telus Corp is taking the federal government to court over its wireless policy, arguing Ottawa has unfairly disrupted investment plans by changing the rules governing the transfer of spectrum licenses between carriers. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The financial noose tightened on Monday around companies connected to the deadly Quebec derailment, with a hint that the Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway could close shop.

The Quebec government issued a lawyer's letter demanding that the railway involved in the Lac-Megantic crash and two petroleum logistics companies foot the entire bill to clean up the environmental mess, the latest in a series of legal threats since the disaster. ()

* Authorities are beginning to piece together the events that led to an early morning crash that killed six teenagers on a rural Saskatchewan backroad, but it will be months before toxicology and accident reports bring their families definitive answers. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* U.S. President Barack Obama's latest smug comments on the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline suggest the Canadian project's odds of being approved under his watch are waning. Thankfully, Canada hasn't stood still while the U.S. President dithered. So many new pipeline options have emerged that Keystone XL's relevance is diminishing as each one gains momentum. ()

* The government has set its course on wireless telecom policy and is unlikely to waver despite an aggressive and coordinated public campaign for change by Canada's big three cellular providers, observers say. ()