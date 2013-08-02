Aug 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The federal investigation into the fatal Lac-Mégantic train derailment and fiery crude oil explosion, after a runaway train carrying 72 cars of crude crashed into the small town's center in early July, has shifted from Quebec to North Dakota, where the oil was drilled, purchased and loaded onto rail cars. A team of investigators was recently dispatched to North Dakota after experts confirmed that the oil reacted "in a way that was abnormal". ()

* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne was dealt a setback in her first electoral test as leader, with the opposition parties chipping away at her government's hold on the province in the by-elections. Progressive Conservatives won in Etobicoke-Lakeshore, giving the party its first seat in Toronto in a decade. But they failed to win any of the other four races. ()

Reports in the business section:

* TransCanada Corp and Irving Oil Ltd are joining forces to market Canada's crude oil to the world, officially launching the proposed C$12 billion ($11.62 billion) Energy East pipeline and a C$300 million deep-water marine terminal to be built off Saint John, New Brunswick. The pipeline, subject to regulatory approval, promises to unlock new markets for landlocked Western Canadian suppliers by giving them access to eastern refineries and global export markets through ports at Quebec City and Saint John. ()

* After its second major writedown in just six months, Barrick Gold Corp is trying to woo back shaken investors by focusing on assets closer to home. The world's largest gold miner announced a hefty $8.7 billion after-tax impairment charge, leaving the company with a second-quarter loss of $8.6 billion. In response to the losses, the Toronto-based company plans to shed, suspend or shut high cost mines and continue to cut costs. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Mayor Rob Ford lost an important ally at City Hall, but gained one at Queen's Park, as Etobicoke-Lakeshore sent Deputy Mayor Doug Holyday to the provincial legislature Thursday. The decision to install a Progressive Conservative in a seat long held by the Liberals is a major Toronto breakthrough for the PC's and a vote of confidence for Mayor Rob Ford, who campaigned tirelessly on behalf of his longtime friend. ()

* In the hunt for evidence about Senator Mike Duffy, Nigel Wright and a backroom deal struck in the Prime Minister's Office to repay Duffy's expenses, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police has repeatedly tried to glean information from a senior television journalist. CTV Ottawa bureau chief Robert Fife's name appears in a court document filed by the RCMP in June. ()

* Senator Patrick Brazeau claimed a home he didn't own as his primary residence, didn't stay there even when he visited, and may never have lived there over the last two years, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) allege in court documents made public on Thursday. The RCMP say Brazeau claimed as his primary residence a home his father owns in Maniwaki, Quebec, far enough from Parliament Hill to qualify the senator for a $22,000 a year housing allowance from the Senate. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Canada's government has begun a search for investment banks to sell its 10 percent, $5.1 billion stake in General Motors Co, but hasn't decided on the timing of any sale. ()

* Canadian auto sales hit a record in July as cars and trucks continue to fly off dealership lots at a blistering pace in 2013. Chrysler Canada took the sales title in July in this country with sales up 8.4 percent year-over-year during the month to 26,066 units. The Detroit automaker said it was its best July on record, driven by a 20 percent increase year over year in passenger car sales. ()