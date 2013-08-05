Aug 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper has just reshaped his Quebec operations, getting rid of his top Quebec adviser Andre Bachand a few weeks after replacing his regional minister from the province. Conservative insiders said the moves aim to place more energetic faces at the forefront of the government's operations in Quebec, with an eye on reclaiming some of the seats -- mainly in and around Quebec City -- that were lost to the New Democratic Party in 2011. ()

* Coffee shop chain Tim Hortons Inc's growth in its core Canadian market is flat and its U.S. foray has been less than impressive. There's growing heat as well from two impatient American hedge funds seeking a big improvement in performance. Analysts and investors are watching closely for signs indicating where newly installed Chief Executive Marc Caira wants to take the chain. ()

* Most economists are predicting modest gains in the job market when Statistics Canada comes out with July's Labour Force Survey on Friday. In March, Statscan reported that 55,000 jobs were lost across the country. Only two months later, the survey recorded a whopping 95,000 new payrolls for May. In the last report, for the month of June, there was almost no change at all. It's unlikely that the national job market is as up-and-down as Statscan's numbers suggest, but no one seems to know what's behind the recent volatility. ()

* Not everyone is cheering TransCanada Corp's latest pipeline plan, especially industrial gas users in Ontario and in Quebec and the three gas distributors that serve them -- Union Gas Ltd, Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc and Gaz Metro Inc, as the proposed C$12 billion ($11.57 billion) Energy East project entails converting the existing TransCanada natural gas pipeline to oil. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Via Rail is considering greater scrutiny of checked baggage, more inspections by sniffer dogs and security checks on passengers. The measures outlined in documents, released under the Access to