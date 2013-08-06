Aug 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The federal Conservative government consulted with both environmental organizations and industry associations before making controversial changes to the Fisheries Act last year, but listened primarily to industry. Documents released recently to The Globe and Mail under federal access to information laws suggest that the wording of a significant change was offered by industry associations. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Barrick Gold Corp is facing yet another class action lawsuit from a group of investors in the Canadian mining giant as it struggles to adjust to faltering metal prices. The suit alleges Barrick violated federal securities laws by making false and misleading statements, and by concealing information related to the cost and development schedule for its Pascua-Lama project, one of Barrick's South American mines. ()

* Bombardier Inc says it can still maintain its position by year end as the world's largest business aircraft manufacturer despite falling behind U.S. rival Gulfstream Aerospace Corp in terms of the value of planes shipped in the second quarter. U.S.-based Gulfstream shipped 36 aircraft worth $1.83 billion in the quarter, compared with 45 planes valued at $1.59 billion for Bombardier. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Days after a deadly Toronto shooting sparked debate, Alberta's police watchdog is looking into three incidents that saw Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers use their firearms or a Taser, resulting in two dead and two wounded. ()

* An intercepted secret message between al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahri and his deputy in Yemen about plans for a major terror attack was the trigger that set off the current shutdown of many U.S. embassies, two officials told The Associated Press on Monday. ()

* Canada's high commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, reopened its doors on Monday after a "security precaution" resulted in one-day closure of the embassy on Sunday, according to the Foreign Affairs Department. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Even if Canadian home sales continues to slide, it could take some time before home ownership rates are actually impacted. However, the risk to the Canadian economy is the buyers entering the market today are on the fringe, much the way they were in the United States before the housing market crashed there. ()

* At least three governments and two energy industry groups are leading what they hope will be a "pan-Canadian" approach to find ways to improve the country's pipelines. Alberta, British Columbia and Natural Resources Canada, as well as the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers and the pipeline association are setting up the collaborative, which is expected to be operational by late fall. ()

* TransCanada Corp's planned 2,700 mile pipeline, which will bring crude from Alberta to refineries and ports on the East Coast, has the potential to upturn the dynamics of the North Atlantic oil trade squeezing out some imported crude to North America and revitalizing once ailing refineries. ()

* From recent initiatives targeting offshore tax havens and multi-millionaire tax cheats, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has now been cracking its disciplinary whip on middle-income operators, including waitresses, used car salesmen, and even maple syrup producers. Dozens of cross country pilot projects were ordered by the CRA to help develop techniques for eradicating the underground economy, and indicates a change in agency priority to spotlight middle-income tax avoiders, according to a Canadian tax expert. ()