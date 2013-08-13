Aug 13 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada's refugee board is likely to look favorably on
claims of persecution by gay asylum-seekers from Russia,
Immigration Minister Chris Alexander said. Alexander said on
Monday that Russia had taken the wrong path in restricting the
fundamental rights of its gay community, and that any refugee
claims "related to this particular issue will of course be
looked at very seriously by our very generous system". ()
Reports in the business section:
* When BlackBerry Ltd launched its long awaited new
smartphone back in January, it was presented as a game changer
that would silence critics and win back consumers. Monday's
announcement that the company is pursuing "strategic
alternatives" for its future, including a possible sale, is a
tacit admission that its turnaround plan isn't working. ()
* A rush of foreign investment in Mexican oil production in
the wake of Mexico's energy reforms threatens to fuel
competition against Canada in the race to supply the U.S. Gulf
Coast market with crude. Government reforms would allow private
ownership of oil, creating opportunity for the Canadian service
sector but also injecting more competition for producers. ()
* Under pressure to protect its profitable credit card
business, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is
negotiating to split its lucrative Aeroplan portfolio with
Toronto-Dominion Bank, hoping to stave off a battle with
rival banks looking to steal clients. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Senator Pamela Wallin struck a defiant tone, calling an
independent audit of nearly four years of travel claims
"fundamentally flawed and unfair", but said she will repay any
disallowed expenses, with interest. Wallin said the accounting
firm used more recently established rules governing Senate
travel and expenses to assess the validity of earlier claims.
Sources say the audit recommends she pay back C$121,000
($117,500)in travel costs, and that an additional C$21,000 worth
of claims be more closely examined. ()
* Little more than six months after the government first
unveiled a list of so-called "safe" countries considered to be
unlikely producers of refugees, the number of asylum claims has
dropped dramatically. Canada received half as many asylum claims
in the first half of this year as it did during the same period
last year - 4,558 compared to 10,375. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* With BlackBerry Ltd putting itself up for sale and
its single largest shareholder, Fairfax Financial CEO Prem
Watsa, resigning from the company's board of directors on
Monday, a Canadian-led takeover is now one of many possibilities
for the mobile computing pioneer. ()
* Wireless stocks such as BCE Inc, Rogers
Communications Inc and Telus Corp are pricing
in a greater than 50 percent chance that Verizon Communications
Inc enters Canada and becomes the country's fourth major
wireless operator, according to RBC Capital Markets. ()
* More than 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) of new rail
terminal oil capacity is expected to be built by 2015, rivaling
the 850,000 bpd being proposed by TransCanada Corp for
the Keystone XL pipeline, according to an Arc Financial Corp
report. Gibson Energy Inc, Altex Energy Ltd and Tundra
Energy Marketing Ltd have set up joint ventures with rail
operators and producers to build new terminals and transport
landlocked Western Canadian crude to markets across North
America. ()