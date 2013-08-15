Aug 15 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Two Canadian Conservative MPs who hosted fundraising
events featuring Senator Pamela Wallin say they didn't know she
had billed taxpayers for travel costs. Wallin attended events
for Harold Albrecht and Kellie Leitch that were flagged by
auditors in a report released this week. All told, the report
found Wallin claimed C$121,000 ($117,200) in improper expenses,
some of it for partisan work. ()
* Canada has so weakened its environmental laws that it is
"in violation" of its obligations under the North American free
trade agreement, the West Coast Environmental Law association
says. The non-profit legal foundation asked the Commission for
Environmental Cooperation to take a hard look at Canada's
actions, saying the government has exposed the environment to
undue risk to give Canadian industry an edge over the U.S. and
Mexico. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Verizon Communications Inc is putting off the
potential acquisition of two small wireless companies, Wind
Mobile SA and Mobilicity, a shift that may signal the
U.S. carrier is cooling on the idea of entering Canada despite
moves by Ottawa to entice foreign players into the market. ()
* The deadly oil-by-rail disaster in Quebec has done little
to quell plans to move more crude on trains in Canada, with the
third announcement of a new loading terminal unveiled in as many
weeks. Proposals to ratchet up capacity to move oil to market on
rails, the latest being a C$100 million terminal planned for
Saskatchewan, are coming as major pipeline projects, including
TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL conduit to Texas
refineries from Alberta. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Ongoing hostilities are likely to flare up as new defense
minister Rob Nicholson is forced to make some unpalatable
decisions on resource allocation, including the possibility of
reducing the size of Canada's 68,000 regular forces by chopping
one or more of its nine infantry battalions. ()
* Concerns are rising about several government proposals for
flood recovery, chief among them, a plan to brand homes that
take disaster recovery program money from the government.
Homeowners who take the cash and fail to adhere to the
government's pricey flood mitigation standards will have it
noted on their property titles. Those properties will never
again be allowed to access disaster recovery funds. The
regulatory changes could affect hundreds of Calgary homes on
flood fringes. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canadian home prices rose in July from June to an all-time
high, but the modest monthly gain suggests the robust housing
market may be cooling again, according to data from the
Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index on Wednesday.
The report echoes data on both sales activity and prices that
suggest Canada's housing market has recovered well after the
government tightened mortgage rules in July 2012, causing a
sharp slowdown in demand in the second half of 2012. ()
* Toronto's thunderstorm last month set a record for the
most expensive natural disaster in Ontario's history, with
insured property damage estimated at more than C$850 million, in
what has been one of the worst summers for insurers in recent
memory, according to the Insurance Bureau of Ontario. ()