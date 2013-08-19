Aug 19 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* U.S. discounter Target Corp arrived in Canada with
a splash in March, stirring up a buzz about its cool factor and
drawing throngs of shoppers. But it hasn't been able to live up
to high expectations, a new survey suggests. Shoppers complain
that its stores have been short on inventory and that prices are
higher than those at its U.S. outlets. ()
* The head of the Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway, the
rail operator whose tanker train blew up in a Quebec town last
month, says his firm's assets could be sold to raise funds to
pay for rebuilding devastated Lac-Mégantic, but such a deal is
only possible if a bypass rail line is built for a new operator.
()
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford refused to comment Sunday on
reports that police interviewed former staffers about attempts
to retrieve an alleged video that shows the mayor purportedly
smoking crack cocaine. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Flooding in Alberta and an increasingly cautious consumer
have economists predicting that Statistics Canada will report
weaker retail sales figures for June when the numbers come out
Thursday. ()
* Hewlett-Packard Co has joined a number of
big-name technology companies attempting to pull off a very
difficult trick - switching from their core businesses to
something more profitable. When HP posts its third-quarter
earnings on Wednesday, investors and analysts will be watching
to see if the company can continue to go against the trend of
declining fortunes in the personal computer market. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Access to justice in Canada is being described as
"abysmal" in a new report from the Canadian Bar Association,
which also calls for much more than "quick fix" solutions. The
summary report, released Sunday at the association's conference
in Saskatoon, says there is profoundly unequal access to justice
in Canada. ()
* A federal government television commercial touting a not
yet existent Canada Job Grant was misleading and a breach of the
Canadian Code of Advertising Standards, Canada's advertising
watchdog has ruled. In a letter to James Gilbert, assistant
deputy human resources minister, Advertising Standards Canada
said it received more than 20 consumer complaints alleging the
ad was "misleading". ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Canada's three biggest wireless companies plan to attack
Verizon Communications Inc's role in the U.S. government's
electronic spying scandal, as they scramble to force Ottawa to
rethink rules that encourage Verizon to set up in Canada,
according to four sources. ()
* A new research report says real estate investment trusts
in Canada are increasingly being squeezed out of purchases in
the commercial property market by private equity and pension
funds. ()