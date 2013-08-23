Aug 23 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* An aboriginal woman is taking the lead of a Royal Canadian
Mounted Police division for the first time in Canadian history.
Chief Superintendent Brenda Butterworth-Carr is the new top
police officer in Saskatchewan. She says it's a "bit surreal."
* Bringing change in culture and attitude to Toronto's
firefighter community is not easy, the city's fire chief said on
Thursday as he announced the suspension of two members over
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper says revelations that
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau smoked marijuana even after being
Reports in the business section:
* Canadian telecom stocks haven't recovered much from their
June swoon, when investors learned that giant Verizon
Communications Inc was planning to enter the wireless
market by snapping up one of the smaller newcomers, perhaps Wind
Mobile - even as some observers now cast doubts on the entry.
That makes the Canadian players look intriguing to
* A new national cellphone company is unlikely to drive down
prices for consumers as it fights its way to profitability,
Moody's Investors Service said, as it predicted that it would
cost Verizon Communications Inc close to $3 billion to expand
* Spot prices for Canada's potash exports may have eased, an
indication of a softer market following the breakup of a
Russian-Belarusian industry oligopoly last month. Some analysts
have said potash prices would fall almost 20 percent between now
and next spring, roughly to a range of $325 to $350 a ton,
NATIONAL POST
* Justin Trudeau, who has endorsed legalizing marijuana, is
making no apologies for smoking pot once as a member of
Parliament, while Prime Minister Stephen Harper had a decidedly
* A child welfare agency's misdirected funds, poor file
management, high staff turnover and inability to adhere to
standards all contributed to the death of a 13-month-old girl on
an Alberta First Nations reserve, according to a fatality
FINANCIAL POST
* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Thursday
that it has been ordered by federal regulators to continue to do
business with Montreal, Maine & Atlantic Railway, despite
concerns its embattled former partner is no longer fit to
* The widening spread between Western Canada Select and
Brent could weaken the Canadian dollar, according to an analyst
* Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest wireless
operator, will introduce a credit card for its customers
"shortly," Chief Executive Nadir Mohamed said in an interview.