Aug 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Prime Minister Stephen Harper is shuffling the ranks of his own office, turning to familiar faces as he tries to move past the Senate spending scandal and begin preparations for the 2015 federal election. ()

* Heavy rain has caused some flooding in downtown Toronto. Fire crews were on the scene Tuesday night, helping pedestrians and vehicles out of a flooded underpass on Lower Simcoe Street, radio station 680News reported. ()

* An inquest was told on Tuesday that a man who died in a hospital emergency room was ignored almost the entire 34 hours he was waiting for care, even when he threw up three times. Sergeant John O'Donovan said 150 people moved through the emergency room the weekend Brian Sinclair died, but he was the only one who didn't receive medical treatment. ()

Reports in the business section:

* BlackBerry Ltd is considering spinning off its messaging service into a separate unit, the Wall Street Journal said, quoting people familiar with the matter. The subsidiary would be called BBM Inc, the newspaper said. ()

* Oil and gas companies need to diversify their export markets because new discoveries south of the border will temper demand for Canadian energy, say the country's natural resources ministers. ()

* Bank of Nova Scotia handily beat earnings expectations in the third quarter, posting a $1.77-billion profit that was boosted by strong wealth management operations, resilient Canadian retail lending and an asset sale in its international division. ()

NATIONAL POST

* A former Vancouver resident who is wanted in Canada for hate crimes has alarmed residents of a North Dakota community with his plans to turn the area into a haven for white supremacists. ()

* The father of an Arizona teenager whose body was found near his abandoned sport utility vehicle in the woods of southern Oregon said his son was "a young man who had a broken heart." The body of 18-year-old Johnathan Croom was found on Monday evening about 1,000 feet from where his vehicle was found abandoned last week, Douglas County sheriff's spokesman Dwes Hutson said. ()

* The Royal Canadian Mounted Police estimates about 50 contraband tobacco manufacturers are operating on First Nations territories in Ontario and Quebec, according to a briefing document sent to the federal public safety minister earlier this year. ()

* Travelers flying to or from Vancouver this weekend may face significant delays or even cancellations if almost 350 unionized airport workers go on strike this Friday. The union said the airport has tabled language that weakens apprenticeship provisions in the collective agreement, and wants to create a two-tier wage system by creating a new class of "seasonal" workers. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Eventual removal by the U.S. Federal Reserve of its massive stimulus program should be seen positively, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor John Murray said on Tuesday, responding to critics who say it will cause damage around the world. ()

* McDonald's Holdings Co (Japan) Ltd replaced on Tuesday the president and chief executive of its operating company after its first-half sales and profits dropped as higher prices put off customers. Sarah Casanova, a Canadian who has worked in McDonald's Corp for 22 years, will take over from Eiko Harada. ()

* Long-time Bay Street disruptor Som Seif is finally making his full return to the investment community. After a quiet launch earlier this year, the pioneer of Canada's exchange-traded fund industry is rolling out a series of investment products aimed at taking hedge fund and other less-accessible strategies and making them available to the self-directed masses. ()