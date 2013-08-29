Aug 29 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Justin Trudeau, the leader of the Liberal Party, is
banking on multimillionaire Stephen Bronfman to turn around the
Liberal Party's financial fortunes in order to take on the
formidable Conservative fundraising machine. ()
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford says he has smoked "a lot" of
marijuana, but is not saying when that drug use took place.
Ford's comments follow those made by federal Liberal Leader
Justin Trudeau, who told reporters last week he smoked pot as
recently as three years ago. ()
* Police are still unable to say whether two female escorts
found dead in a New Westminster apartment block in Vancouver
were murdered, or even if their deaths are related, after
autopsies on both women have now come back inconclusive. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Bombardier Inc is moving aggressively to boost
its presence in Russia with preliminary deals to sell 100 Q400
NexGen turboprop aircraft, valued at $3.4-billion that would be
assembled in the country. ()
* Capital Power Corp is selling assets in the
United States - a deal that will result in a loss related to the
transaction - and shuttering offices in order to focus its
business on Alberta. ()
* National Bank of Canada's shares surged after the
lender reported a record profit that beat analyst expectations.
Its earnings rose on higher capital market trading and wealth
management fees, which also helped rivals Bank of Montreal
and Bank of Nova Scotia post higher
third-quarter profits. ()
NATIONAL POST
* An Ottawa court has awarded more than $330,000 to an
aspiring lawyer who tripped on a curb and injured her shoulder.
Michelle Botosh caught her left foot on the inch-and-a-half high
curb slope and tripped, throwing her right arm forward to break
her fall on Nov. 8, 2003. The Byward Market sidewalk had been
under construction, but there were no signs warning pedestrians
of the changes to the curb. ()
* Parti Québécois Democratic Institutions Minister Bernard
Drainville on Wednesday downplayed the significance of
Montreal's resolution saying Quebec's proposed charter of values
goes too far. Refusing to view the resolution adopted by council
Tuesday evening as a setback, Drainville turned things around to
say he welcomes all input into the debate. ()
* An English-language school board in Montreal says
enrolment numbers have dropped by nearly 10,000 students since a
decade-old bill tightened restrictions on who is eligible to
learn in English. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Loblaw Cos Ltd, which last month announced a
$12.4-billion deal to buy Shoppers Drug Mart Corp, will
submit its application to the competition bureau after investors
vote on the deal next month, Shoppers' chief executive said on
Wednesday. ()
* If you are sitting on the sidelines hoping for the condo
market to crash, the Conference Board of Canada says you'll have
to wait. The report, funded by Genworth Canada, the largest
private provider of mortgage default insurance in the country,
says the sector will avoid a major downturn because of
population growth and employment gains which will drive demand
and soak up supply. ()