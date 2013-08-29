Aug 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Justin Trudeau, the leader of the Liberal Party, is banking on multimillionaire Stephen Bronfman to turn around the Liberal Party's financial fortunes in order to take on the formidable Conservative fundraising machine. ()

* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford says he has smoked "a lot" of marijuana, but is not saying when that drug use took place. Ford's comments follow those made by federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, who told reporters last week he smoked pot as recently as three years ago. ()

* Police are still unable to say whether two female escorts found dead in a New Westminster apartment block in Vancouver were murdered, or even if their deaths are related, after autopsies on both women have now come back inconclusive. ()

* Bombardier Inc is moving aggressively to boost its presence in Russia with preliminary deals to sell 100 Q400 NexGen turboprop aircraft, valued at $3.4-billion that would be assembled in the country. ()

* Capital Power Corp is selling assets in the United States - a deal that will result in a loss related to the transaction - and shuttering offices in order to focus its business on Alberta. ()

* National Bank of Canada's shares surged after the lender reported a record profit that beat analyst expectations. Its earnings rose on higher capital market trading and wealth management fees, which also helped rivals Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia post higher third-quarter profits. ()

* An Ottawa court has awarded more than $330,000 to an aspiring lawyer who tripped on a curb and injured her shoulder. Michelle Botosh caught her left foot on the inch-and-a-half high curb slope and tripped, throwing her right arm forward to break her fall on Nov. 8, 2003. The Byward Market sidewalk had been under construction, but there were no signs warning pedestrians of the changes to the curb. ()

* Parti Québécois Democratic Institutions Minister Bernard Drainville on Wednesday downplayed the significance of Montreal's resolution saying Quebec's proposed charter of values goes too far. Refusing to view the resolution adopted by council Tuesday evening as a setback, Drainville turned things around to say he welcomes all input into the debate. ()

* An English-language school board in Montreal says enrolment numbers have dropped by nearly 10,000 students since a decade-old bill tightened restrictions on who is eligible to learn in English. ()

* Loblaw Cos Ltd, which last month announced a $12.4-billion deal to buy Shoppers Drug Mart Corp, will submit its application to the competition bureau after investors vote on the deal next month, Shoppers' chief executive said on Wednesday. ()

* If you are sitting on the sidelines hoping for the condo market to crash, the Conference Board of Canada says you'll have to wait. The report, funded by Genworth Canada, the largest private provider of mortgage default insurance in the country, says the sector will avoid a major downturn because of population growth and employment gains which will drive demand and soak up supply. ()