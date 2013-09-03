Sept 3 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Prime Minister's advisers have dismissed a warning by
a respected think tank that ultra-low interest rates need to
start rising now to avoid damage to the Canadian economy. ()
* Canada's banking regulator has been gathering detailed
mortgage information from financial institutions, in what could
be a precursor to changes in the rules for home loans. The
Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions has spent
months considering a tightening of mortgage rules for lenders, a
decision that's being weighed as the housing market begins to
pick up after a year-long slump. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Verizon Communications Inc is ruling out expansion
into Canada in the wake of its $130-billion deal to take full
control of its wireless arm, eliminating Ottawa's best hope of
attracting a new wireless carrier to compete with the country's
three incumbents. ()
* Carol Hansell, one of Canada's more prominent corporate
governance advisers, is leaving her long-time Bay Street law
firm to found a new legal boutique specializing in boardroom
issues. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Union members flooded the streets of Toronto in a spirited
Labour Day celebration emboldened by the birth of the country's
biggest union Unifor, formed this weekend from a merger between
the Canadian Auto Workers and Communication, Energy and
Paperworkers unions. ()
* The U.S. ambassador to Brazil met with his Brazilian
counterpart Monday following new revelations that the National
Security Agency's spy program directly targeted the South
American nation's leader. ()
* Negotiations to transfer ownership of the world-renowned
Experimental Lakes Area from the federal government to a
Winnipeg-based think-tank will continue until March 2014 under a
new transitional agreement, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne
announced on Monday. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Green shoots of recovery seem to have sprouted eight
months after Industry Canada bombed the landscape by ruling out
majority stakes by foreign national oil companies in the oil
sands. FP Infomart data show energy deals worth $3-billion were
completed in the first half of the year, compared with the
$25-billion worth of deals transacted during the same period
last year. ()
* Bombardier Inc is aiming to have its new CSeries
jet in the sky by Sept 17. The Montreal-based manufacturer
received its flight permit from Transport Canada Friday that
will allow Bombardier to start high-speed taxi tests on the
flight test vehicle, one of the final tests for the aircraft
ahead of first flight. ()