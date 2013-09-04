Sept 4 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Royal Canadian Mounted Police say a six-year-old boy found
dead on a Saskatchewan reserve had head trauma and believe that
a child under 12 is responsible. Staff Sergeant Larry Brost said
the boy is too young to be charged under the Youth Criminal
Justice Act. ()
* Ariel Castro, 53, the man who held three women captive in
his home for nearly a decade before one escaped has been found
dead and is believed to have committed suicide, a prison
official said. Castro was found hanging in his cell around 9:20
p.m. Tuesday at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient,
located in central Ohio, JoEllen Smith, Department of
Rehabilitation and Correction spokeswoman, said early
Wednesday.()
Reports in the business section:
* Verizon Communications Inc may have lost interest
in Canada, but the country's Big Three carriers are moving ahead
with their battle to get Ottawa to rewrite its wireless policy.
Instead of declaring victory, Telus Corp, BCE Inc
and Rogers Communications Inc renewed their
call for Ottawa to close so-called "loopholes" in its wireless
rules. ()
* Apple Inc on Tuesday sent official invitations to
a Sept. 10 event at which it is expected to unveil the latest
version of the iPhone, possibly in colors other than its
trademark black and white. ()
* Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an incident in
which they say an 80-year-old woman suffered a fractured hip
after she was struck by police with a Taser. ()
NATIONAL POST
* A naval expert warns that a weekend collision with naval
supply ship could hasten the demise of the Canadian navy's only
command-and-control destroyer in the Pacific. ()
* The federal government's historic multibillion-dollar
infrastructure program has been lucrative for a few Quebec
construction companies involved in illegal collusion, a witness
testified at the province's corruption inquiry on Tuesday. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Weak commodity prices, a wave of CEO firings and more than
C$60 billion ($56.92 billion) of writedowns have slowed mining
M&A activity to a crawl. And almost no one thinks it will
rebound anytime soon. A new study from PricewaterhouseCoopers
LLC, to be released Thursday, details the damage. There were a
total of 649 mining deals in the first six months of 2013,
according to PwC, down 31 percent from last year. And deal value
plunged 74 percent in that period to $20.6 billion. ()
* A decision by U.S. giant Verizon to no longer try to enter
Canada's wireless market may mean Canadians could soon end up
paying more on their cellphone bills, say several analysts. ()