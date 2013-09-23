Sept 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Canada has bolstered diplomatic security and issued warnings to visitors in Kenya after the bloody hostage-taking in Nairobi. "At current, we're obviously still on high alert for our diplomatic staff and we're going to take every reasonable measure we can to secure their safety," Canada's foreign minister, John Baird, said on Sunday in Toronto at an unrelated appearance. ()

* With suburban growth around rail lines a "reality," it's up to provinces, municipalities and railways to make sure busy crossings are safe, Canada's federal transport minister, Lisa Raitt, says. Looming federal regulations for level or at-grade crossings are meant to help local governments and railway companies strike deals on building improved rail crossings where they see fit, but Raitt says regulations won't give Ottawa a bigger role. ()

* The Progressive Conservatives have prepared a proposal for Ontario's Liberal government that would see at least eight new laws passed this fall - a bid to seize control of the province's policy agenda in the buildup to an election expected next year. The Tories will offer to help fast-track several of Premier Kathleen Wynne's bills, plus at least three of their own, party sources told the Globe and Mail on Sunday. ()

Reports in the business section:

* BlackBerry Ltd's latest business plan follows the same handbook used by scores of distressed companies before it. The strategy: simplify the business, drop certain product lines and cut costs mercilessly.

* The Oregon coast could play a key role in helping to get Western Canada's vast natural gas reserves out of the ground and on to ships destined for Asian countries that need it. At least two companies, Oregon LNG and Calgary-based Veresen Inc , are proposing to build liquefied natural gas terminals in Oregon for which Canadian natural gas would be the primary supply source. ()

NATIONAL POST

* The New York Times editorial board is taking the Harper government to task for allegedly silencing publicly funded scientists, a strategy the Times says is designed to ensure oil sands production proceeds quietly. The strongly worded Sunday editorial comes as the PR fight over the proposed Keystone XL pipeline is heating up, with President Barack Obama yet to make a decision on whether to approve the project that would transport bitumen from Alberta's oil sands to the U.S. Gulf Coast. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* BlackBerry suspended the rollout of its BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) apps for iPhone and Android phones over the weekend to fix "issues" with the mobile instant messaging platform, marking the latest setback for the struggling Canadian smartphone maker. ()