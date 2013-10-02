Oct 2 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Canada's recreational firearms lobby is telling the Harper
government to avoid signing a landmark United Nations arms trade
treaty, arguing it could lead to an insidious return of the
federal long-gun registry. ()
* The provinces are gearing up to battle Ottawa this fall
over the federal government's signature skills-training program,
with British Columbia's Christy Clark and Ontario's Kathleen
Wynne hunkering down to plan strategy for the coming fight. ()
Reports in the business section:
* BlackBerry Ltd is looking at options to quickly
unlock value from its substantial real estate portfolio in its
hometown of Waterloo, Ontario as the company works to finalize a
$4.7 billion takeover plan. The smartphone maker owns more than
20 buildings in the Waterloo area, a collection built up during
its rapid expansion over the past 10 years. ()
* Rogers Communications Inc is looking to strike
it big in the oil patch, with a C$700 million ($677.93
million)investment that will see its cellphone network extended
to the far reaches of Alberta. Albertans spend more on voice and
data plans than subscribers in any other part of the country,
making the province a key battleground as Canada's established
cellphone companies try to find new customers in a highly
competitive market. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canada's economy is being overshadowed by its big
neighbour. Despite data on Monday showing a strong rebound in
growth in Canada, it's the funding crisis in the United States
that dominates the spotlight. ()
* Former Ontario speaker and cabinet minister Chris
Stockwell is on the verge of a political comeback after winning
the endorsement of Etobicoke York Community Council to fill the
ward seat left vacant by Doug Holyday. A majority of councillors
agreed, after three ballots, that city council should appoint
Stockwell to represent Ward 3 at a meeting later this month. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* The head of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's
retail banking operation says he is "comfortable" with the
bank's business mix despite continuing rapid growth of the
consumer mortgage portfolio. All the big banks have been
aggressively pursuing the consumer loan business, especially
mortgages. Canada's fifth biggest bank by assets is confident
the issue won't come back to haunt it as CIBC has worked hard to
cut its exposure to potential losses. ()
* After promising bold action to remake Encana Corp
into a winner, newly appointed CEO Doug Suttles cleared much of
the remaining old guard from the natural gas producer's
executive team Tuesday and appointed a smaller, next-generation
group. ()