Oct 8 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* The Canadian government has rejected another high-profile
foreign takeover, quashing an Egyptian billionaire's bid to buy
a division of Manitoba Telecom Services Inc because of
unspecified national security concerns about the C$520 million
($504 million) deal. ()
* The number of aboriginal people with university degrees
has nearly doubled over the past decade, yet the gap in
education levels between aboriginal and other Canadians has only
grown wider. New projections show that under current conditions
the post-secondary attainment of aboriginal Canadians will not
catch up to the rest of the population "any time soon". ()
Reports in the business section:
* Activist shareholder Carl Icahn has snapped up nearly 6
per cent of Talisman Energy Inc and hinted he may seek
to push the Canadian oil producer to put itself up for sale or
accelerate its restructuring plan. ()
* The president of General Motors of Canada Ltd is worried
that ultra-cheap auto loans could be causing Canadian vehicle
sales to spike just as home sales did during the U.S. housing
bubble. Canadians are on pace to drive more than 1.73 million
new vehicles off dealers' lots this year, breaking the record of
1.703 million, but that's a higher level than economic
indicators suggest sales should be, Kevin Williams told The
Globe and Mail's editorial board on Monday. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Canadian security officials and mining companies were
skeptical on Monday over claims Canada had spied on Brazil's
mining and energy department, even as Brazil's president accused
Canada of apparent industrial espionage. The Brazilian Foreign
Minister summoned the Canadian ambassador to "transmit the
indignation of the Brazilian government and demand
explanations", the Foreign Ministry said in a statement that
followed the revelations that were aired Sunday night on
Brazil's Globo network. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* In a bid to rescue an economy in danger of slipping into
recession, the Parti Quebecois government has launched a
multibillion-dollar job creation effort anchored by a program
that will offer Quebec's surplus hydroelectric power at
below-market rates to corporate investors. ()
* BlackBerry Ltd is laying off 300 employees from
its Waterloo, Ontario, headquarters this week, the first round
of cuts as the struggling smartphone maker looks to reduce its
worldwide staff by 4,500. ()