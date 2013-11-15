Nov 15 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Unable to persuade Toronto's troubled mayor to leave
office, councillors are taking unprecedented steps to peel away
the office from Rob Ford by cutting his budget, staff and power
- with some even refusing to call him by his title - all in an
effort to control the damage they believe he is inflicting on
the city. ()
* H.J. Heinz Co is closing its plant in Leamington, Ontario,
a move that will cost 740 jobs and end more than a century of
ketchup making in the Southern Ontario town. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Canadian Heritage Minister Shelley Glover is taking the
first step toward forcing television service providers to let
subscribers pay for only those channels they want. ()
* On Thursday, IKEA Canada announced the purchase of a
20-turbine wind farm near Pincher Creek, Alberta, that should
produce 161-gigawatt hours of electricity each year - more than
double the company's current electricity consumption in Canada.
()
NATIONAL POST
* Justice Minister Peter MacKay is accusing Liberal leader
Justin Trudeau of promoting recreational drug use "directly to
children" after Trudeau discussed his party's plans to legalize
marijuana while speaking to a Brandon, Manitoba public school.
()
* Arguments that the Senate can only be abolished with
unanimous consent of the provinces, and that provincial input is
needed to reform the red chamber, are "wishful thinking," a
federal government lawyer told the Supreme Court of Canada
Thursday. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* Pfizer Inc, the world's biggest drugmaker, will
wean off of BlackBerry Ltd's phones, citing concerns
that the mobile technology company might not be around in the
future or may have service interrupted. ()
* Ottawa said Thursday it plans to crack down on companies
hoarding access to the resources needed to deploy rural
broadband. Industry Minister James Moore said the government
will take a use-it-or-lose-it approach to ensure "Canadians
living in rural areas benefit from greater access to high-speed
internet services." ()