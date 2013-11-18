Nov 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* In a historic showdown, Rob Ford faces formal repudiation from Toronto city council, which will vote on Monday on a motion stripping him of virtually all of his powers as mayor, after three tumultuous weeks of disclosures over his use of crack cocaine and alcohol. ()

* A line of severe storms swept across southern and eastern Ontario Sunday night, bringing heavy rain and winds gusting to 90-kilometres an hour. ()

Reports in the business section:

* On two week-long trips to Australia in the past month, the CEO and vice-chairman of Saputo Inc has travelled hundreds of kilometres in the state of Victoria to meet with dairy farmers who own shares of Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co. ()

* Malaysia's Petronas is lining up Asian energy players to help build a Canadian liquefied natural gas megaproject, but there is a catch. Before anyone joins the ownership team, the prospective partners must sign long-term contracts to buy LNG. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Canada's auditor general has found that the billions of dollars set aside for the federal government's shipbuilding plan won't be enough to get the navy the vessels it was promised, or needs. ()

* A lawyer representing embattled Toronto Mayor Rob Ford said Sunday it was "highly unlikely" he would seek a court-ordered injunction to block Toronto city council from moving forward Monday with a motion to further diminish the mayor's power. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* It's not exactly the 11th province just yet, but Canadian companies have been gobbling up property in the United States like never before. ()

* The highly anticipated next-generation gaming consoles from Sony Corp and Microsoft Corp are expected to re-energize earnings growth and boost share prices across the industry. ()