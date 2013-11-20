Nov 20 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Less than 24 hours after its debut on Monday night, Sun
News axed "Ford Nation", its highly touted TV talk show starring
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford and Councillor Doug Ford, despite record
ratings for the network. ()
* Still reeling from its $1 billion gas-plant debacle,
Ontario's Liberal government says it will avoid making
commitments for large-scale new power projects. ()
Reports in the business section:
* Relations between the Canadian federal government and the
wireless industry have sunk to a historic low, raising the
prospect that Canada's Big Three carriers will face increasing
pressure from regulators on issues such as domestic roaming
charges. ()
* An order from low-cost airline flydubai announced at the
Dubai Air Show illustrates one of the problems Bombardier Inc
faces trying to crack the Airbus-Boeing duopoly with
its single-aisle C Series aircraft. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Toronto city hall has begun the transition to a new world
order as key members of Mayor Rob Ford's staff moved to the
office of newly empowered Deputy Mayor Norm Kelly. Ford's chief
of staff Earl Provost moved to the deputy mayor's office by his
own accord, Kelly told reporters Tuesday afternoon. ()
* Architect Frank Gehry says there are only two buildings in
Toronto worth saving: Old City Hall and Osgoode Hall. Everything
else is fair game to be torn down, Gehry suggested to Toronto
and East York Community Council on Tuesday morning. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* TransCanada Corp is playing up anxiety over
crude-carrying trains in an explicit warning that the growing
number of tank cars crisscrossing the continent poses a risk to
public safety. ()
* Canada's billionaire Weston family is bolstering its
luxury presence yet again in preparation for the debut of
Nordstrom and this country's looming luxury showdown. ()