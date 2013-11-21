Nov 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is alleging that Nigel Wright, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's former chief of staff, breached the Criminal Code for his part in an extensive Conservative operation to contain the Senate expenses scandal. ()

* The British Columbia government has announced a new action plan for patients with mental-health challenges, a response to a declaration by Vancouver's mayor and police chief that the city faces a crisis in handling people with severe, untreated mental illness. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Suncor Energy Inc, which last month approved a new multi-billion-dollar oil sands mine, plans to spend over $1 billion more in 2014 than it expects in 2013. ()

* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc announced on Wednesday that it would stop developing the Ring of Fire mineral deposit in Northern Ontario, dealing a blow to the provincial government's plans to tap the resource-rich area and grow the local economy. ()

NATIONAL POST

* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford's new, smaller office will have nine members in it, his fifth chief of staff in three years confirmed Wednesday. The office does not include David Price, his former director of logistics and operations and friend of Doug Ford who has had a controversial run at city hall. ()

* The Canadian prime minister's senior staff worked with top Tory senators to whitewash a Senate report into Mike Duffy's contested expenses after unsuccessfully trying to shape an independent audit, new Royal Canadian Mounted Police documents allege. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Alberta pocketed just $26 million in its biggest land auction in two years, diffusing hype that a forgotten corner of the province holds the next big oil and gas play. ()

* The long-delayed rotation away from a reliance on consumer spending as Canada's economic engine to stronger exports and business investment just isn't happening - much to the chagrin of Stephen Poloz, the Bank of Canada governor who previously ran Export Development Canada. ()