Nov 27 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Justin Trudeau is invoking the ghost of Jack Layton as he celebrates the Liberal Party's strong showing in a series of by-elections, inflaming tensions with the New Democratic Party (NDP) and foreshadowing more negative politics between now and the 2015 general election. ()

* Higher mortgage rates and house prices have eroded the affordability of Canadian homes for the second quarter in a row. But the impact was largely confined to the markets for detached bungalows and single-family homes, which are becoming more of an unaffordable luxury in many parts of Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, Royal Bank of Canada's economics department suggests in a report to be released on Wednesday. ()

Reports in the business section:

* Sears Canada is laying off another 800 employees across its operations in the latest round of major cuts that have involved closing several of its highest profile department stores. The retailer said on Tuesday that most of the job losses would come from its repair parts and service business, where 712 staff are being eliminated over the next six months. ()

* While it continues to struggle in wealthier countries, BlackBerry Ltd is enjoying a surprising surge in Africa this year, offering a possible lesson in how the company could remain a competitive force in global markets with its cheaper devices. ()

NATIONAL POST

* An Ontario judge has ordered mercy for Martin McSweeney, the traumatized ex-boyfriend of Paul Bernardo victim Leslie Mahaffy, after the 38-year-old's life descended into a legal nightmare that saw him lose his CSIS job and spend months in detention, all for allegedly sending an emotionally-charged message to his therapist. ()

* When all he wanted to do on Tuesday was raise his arms and hoist the C$5.2-billion ($4.9 billion) exclusive contract he had just announced with the NHL like it was a metaphorical Stanley Cup, Keith Pelley, president of Rogers Communications Inc's media business, was peppered with questions about what the deal would mean for Canada's media landscape. ()

FINANCIAL POST

* Real estate investment trusts, hampered by falling unit prices, have been squeezed out of the commercial property market over the last quarter by private investors, a new report shows.