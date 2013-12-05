Dec 5 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A trove of police wiretap evidence replete with
allegations of extortion attempts, threats and boasts of
numerous photographs of Toronto Mayor Rob Ford using illegal
drugs is revealing the extent to which the mayor's behaviour
exposed his public office to criminal elements. ()
* The government is blocking attempts to call on key figures
in the Senate spending scandal to explain their role in the
audit of Senator Mike Duffy's expenses. ()
Reports in the business section:
* The Bank of Canada says deep discounting by retailers is
spreading disinflation - a byproduct of more consumers crossing
the border to shop and the arrival here of U.S. chains such as
Target Corp.
* National Bank of Canada continues to churn out
solid profits from its core operations, but must iron out
wrinkles created by one-time items. ()
NATIONAL POST
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford may have offered C$5,000 and a car
to two men trying to sell a video of him smoking what appears to
be crack cocaine seven weeks before the video was revealed in
the media, according to newly revealed portions of a police
document. ()
FINANCIAL POST
* John Thornton has laid out his vision for Barrick Gold
Corp - a more diversified mining company that can
tackle big projects by accessing capital and partners in Asia.
()
* CGI Group Inc appeared to weather the storm
following a sizable sell-off in October related to its role in
the troubled new U.S. health care insurance website, but the
stock has fallen on hard times again after a solid run higher in
November as questions resurface about the impact the botched
site will have on the company's future prospects. ()