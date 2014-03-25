March 25 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ontario's Liberal government is planning a budget crafted
to be hard for the New Democratic Party to defeat, including
left-friendly measures such as better welfare benefits. Despite
Premier Kathleen Wynne's bullish posturing in recent weeks,
government sources say the Liberals are wary of a spring vote -
particularly after two by-election losses last month - and will
design a budget New Democrats can support in order to prevent
one. (link.reuters.com/ham87v)
* The Alberta Progressive Conservative party leadership vote
to replace Alison Redford will take place on Sept. 6, with a
potential run off vote scheduled for Sept. 20. The PC party,
which has formed the government in Alberta continuously for more
than four decades, made the announcement about the leadership
contest after a long board meeting on Monday. (link.reuters.com/bam87v)
Reports in the business section:
* Canadian companies operating in Russia are pleading with
Ottawa to ensure they aren't hurt by sanctions as the federal
government puts global security ahead of commercial interests in
the region. On Monday Prime Minister Stephen Harper said
commercial interests are now secondary in the consideration of
responses to the Russian moves. (link.reuters.com/vyk87v)
NATIONAL POST
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper and his fellow G7 leaders
have indefinitely suspended Russia from the Group of Eight until
President Vladimir Putin "changes course." The G7 "condemned"
Russia's annexation of Crimea in a brief document called "The
Hague Statement" that was more strongly worded than had been
expected. It described the referendum held in Crimea eight days
ago that resulted in a 96.7 percent support for union with
Russia as "illegal." (link.reuters.com/cyk87v)
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper has endorsed controversial
Calgary Conservative MP Rob Anders, who faces a serious
challenge from a well-known former Alberta provincial minister
as he seeks his party's nomination for the 2015 election. (link.reuters.com/jyk87v)
FINANCIAL POST
* British Columbia's Liberal government has followed through
with its promise to table back-to-work legislation for unionized
truckers on strike at Port Metro Vancouver, with heavy penalties
for not complying. The legislation includes penalties of up to
$400 per day for workers and $10,000 per day for the union or
employer for contravening the legislation. (link.reuters.com/kyk87v)
* The clock is still ticking on BlackBerry Ltd's
attempted turnaround, but it is clear Chief Executive John Chen
has managed to buy some time for the embattled technology
company. Chen has moved quickly to jumpstart BlackBerry's
transition from primarily a seller of smartphones to a
specialized provider of enterprise grade software and services.
(link.reuters.com/syk87v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)