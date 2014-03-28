March 28 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Former Ontario Premier Dalton McGuinty's former chief of
staff has been accused of orchestrating a plan to purge
government records after Ontario's controversial cancellation of
two gas-fired power plants, according to police documents. (link.reuters.com/fyk97v)
* Canada's new Finance Minister Joe Oliver is taking a
hands-off approach to the mortgage market, signal ling that
unlike his predecessor he does not want to interfere in the
rate-setting decisions of the banks. (link.reuters.com/jyk97v)
Reports in the business section:
* Lululemon Athletica Inc is paving the way for an
accelerated international expansion as its new leader looks to
pump up the business and patch up its merchandise and image
problems. (link.reuters.com/myk97v)
NATIONAL POST
* Confirming his status as the front-runner in the Quebec
election, Liberal leader Philippe Couillard came under heavy
fire from the three other leaders during the campaign's final
televised debate Thursday. (link.reuters.com/pyk97v)
* Toronto Mayor Rob Ford was unable to avoid questions about
his crack cocaine scandal during the second mayoral election
debate, which saw other candidates take jabs at his personal
problems, and audience members heckle him when he resorted to
familiar slogans. (link.reuters.com/ryk97v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Banks in Canada may finally be ready to battle over
mortgage rates but the war for customers has been raging for
months now. Falling bond yields, which long-term fixed rate
loans are priced off of, had already allowed discounters to cut
rates well below the 3 percent threshold that makes finance
officials in Ottawa nervous. (link.reuters.com/syk97v)
* Canada's largest securities regulator, the Ontario
Securities Commission, is attempting to rehabilitate its
long-standing image as a toothless tiger by adding new potent
weapons to its arsenal of powers it hopes will result in
successful prosecutions of market miscreants. (link.reuters.com/vyk97v)
