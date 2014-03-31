March 31 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is challenging Progressive
Conservative Leader Tim Hudak to either back up his "false" and
"defamatory" allegations that she oversaw the purging of
government documents or face legal action. (r.reuters.com/jyt97v)
* Dimitri Soudas, Prime Minister Stephen Harper's choice as
the Conservative Party's executive director, has been pushed out
after four months on the job. The move that follows an uproar
over a local nomination race involving the departed staffer's
spouse. (r.reuters.com/qav97v)
Reports in the business section:
* Almost two-thirds of Canadian executives say the country
is too dependent on resource industries such as mining, oil and
gas and needs to become more diversified to inject better
balance into the economy. (r.reuters.com/cyt97v)
* Sunshine Oilsands Ltd, largely backed by
state-owned Chinese enterprises and Asian retail investors,
faces 71 lawsuits seeking a total of $94-million for unpaid
bills as the company struggles to raise the money it needs to
restart development of its stalled northern Alberta project. (r.reuters.com/rav97v)
NATIONAL POST
* Health Council of Canada issued a report saying the 2004
health care "fix for a generation" was nothing of the sort. On
the contrary, it reported, the $41-billion deal negotiated
between Paul Martin's Liberal government and the provinces
raised expectations beyond reality and failed to keep pace with
societal shifts - everything from aging to economics - and their
impact on access to care. (r.reuters.com/xyt97v)
* Canada's largest medical regulator would bar doctors from
accepting almost any gift from a pharmaceutical company under a
proposed new ethics policy, part of a growing movement to reform
the intimate and controversial relationship between industry and
physicians. (r.reuters.com/zyt97v)
FINANCIAL POST
* Canadians could soon be warming up to an improving
economy. Both Canada and the United States are coming out of
severe winter storms that disrupted output, sales and hiring.
The weather factor already accounted for weaker growth in both
countries at the end of 2013, and the harsh climate limited
activity in the first months of this year, as well, before the
impact began to recede. Economists are already seeing that
pattern emerging. (r.reuters.com/mav97v)
* Prime Minister Stephen Harper, fresh from a trip to Europe
where he talked up Canada's energy export potential, is
scheduled to meet Monday with a delegation from British Columbia
headed by Premier Christy Clark for an update on liquefied
natural gas plans on the West Coast. (r.reuters.com/pav97v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)