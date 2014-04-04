April 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* Conservative Party MP Eve Adams is vowing to fight allegations of improper conduct and unfair advantage in a heated Toronto-area nomination contest. The MP said a letter sent to Prime Minister Stephen Harper by Oakville-area Conservative officials making accusations against her contained a "slew of inaccuracies." (link.reuters.com/red38v)

* Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois pledged to cut taxes if her party wins the April 7 Quebec elections. Thursday's announcement that Parti Quebecois would reduce personal-income and corporate payroll taxes appears designed to attract middle-class French-speaking voters, whom the party will need if it hopes to stay in power. (link.reuters.com/sed38v)

Reports in the business section:

* Hudson's Bay Co Chief Executive Richard Baker said in an interview that it is "highly likely" that the company will spin out its valuable properties into a real estate investment trust. (link.reuters.com/xed38v)

NATIONAL POST

* Dimitri Soudas, who was fired by Prime Minister Stephen Harper as executive director of the Conservative party, has claimed he actually "stepped down" from the high profile role. PM Harper has begun the hunt to find someone new to spearhead the Conservative party's election preparedness for what is supposed to be a fall 2015 campaign. (link.reuters.com/hud38v)

* An American pilot was charged with multiple weapons-related offences after screening officers at the Calgary International Airport discovered a loaded handgun in a piece of luggage. (link.reuters.com/jud38v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Husky Energy Inc is mulling a LNG project in Canada's Atlantic Coast amid interest from European countries looking to diversify their natural gas supplies away from Russia. (link.reuters.com/mud38v)

* Air Canada said it now expects its first quarter results to be roughly in line with last year after its revenue performance was stronger than expected. In February, Air Canada said it expected its EBITDAR earnings during the first quarter to fall by $15 million to $30 million compared to last year after severe weather, the weaker Canadian dollar and the impact of increased capacity in certain markets dragged on its earnings. (link.reuters.com/nud38v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)