* With three days to go in a neck-and-neck Ontario election campaign, Kathleen Wynne of the Liberal Party and Tim Hudak of the Progressive Conservative Party are now taking decidedly different strategic approaches. The Liberal leader is turning her fire toward Andrea Horwath, leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party, trying to drive New Democratic supporters to her party and polarize the race. (r.reuters.com/rez89v)

* The British Columbia government has reached a tentative deal with the union representing school support staff - from teaching assistants to bus drivers - even as the dispute between the employers' association and the province's teachers continues to drag on. The agreement covers a five-year term from July 1, 2014 to June 30, 2019. (r.reuters.com/tez89v)

* Iqbal Singh Kingra, once a director of agriculture for the Indian state government of Himachal Pradesh, is the spiritual leader of a foundation that builds high-tech schools for India's rural poor. What's unusual is one of the ways he funds the effort: By selling canola oil harvested and ground on the Canadian Prairies. (r.reuters.com/xez89v)

* Texas-based wind power developer Mesa Power is seeking $653 million in damages under a North American Free Trade Agreement challenge that accuses the government of Ontario of manipulating Green Energy Act rules to benefit the interests of Liberal-connected firms, according to court documents obtained by the National Post. (r.reuters.com/zez89v)

* While Canada's engine for job creation is sputtering, take some solace in the fact that U.S. employment growth is gaining traction. Like so many elements of the economy, Canada will benefit from the hiring gains made by the United States. U.S. employers added 217,000 positions in May - lifting job growth past the pre-recession peak for the first time, reclaiming the 8.7-million jobs lost since the downturn struck in 2008. Their unemployment gauge remained at 6.3 percent in May, the lowest level in more than five years.