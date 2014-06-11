June 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A move in Canada's parliament justice committee to give
transgender people extra protection under the Criminal Code
failed after a Tory member of parliament, who had supported
transgender rights in the past, abruptly substituted himself off
the committee, apparently to watch the funeral for the three
Royal Canadian Mountain Police officers slain in Moncton. (r.reuters.com/nam99v)
* British Columbia's teachers' union has voted 86 percent in
favor of a full-scale strike, although its President Jim Iker
said a decision has not yet been made to move towards a
full-scale walkout. The union is now obligated to give three
days' notice before teachers walk off the job, meaning a notice
issued early Wednesday could result in a strike beginning
Monday. (r.reuters.com/qam99v)
Reports in the business section:
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is scouring the globe
for investments, but is unwilling to invest in Russia because of
legal risks and is taking a cautious approach to buying assets
in Europe. (r.reuters.com/ram99v)
NATIONAL POST
* Danny, the police dog of fallen Royal Canadian Mountain
Police constable David Ross, whimpered by the side of his
partner's casket during Tuesday's emotional funeral, moving many
Canadians across the country to tears. (r.reuters.com/sam99v)
* The Stephen Harper government's new cyber-bullying
legislation, Bill C-13, includes little-noticed provisions that
would allow police to remotely gain entry to computers and track
cellphone users' movements, privacy experts warn. Experts say
police will be able to install viruses, or malware, into the
electronics of anyone suspected of a crime, after gaining
judicial approval. The bill expands the definition for "tracking
device" and adds the concept of a "transmission data recorder"
into the Criminal Code. (r.reuters.com/tam99v)
FINANCIAL POST
* British Columbia is attracting lots of oil plans to link
growing production in Alberta with Asian markets.
Vancouver-based Pacific Future Energy Corp said on Tuesday that
a $10-billion oil sands refinery, which could be sited in the
Prince Rupert area, would be built in partnership with First
Nations and will be headed by a Miami-based telecom executive
for Mexico's Groupo Salinas. (r.reuters.com/wam99v)
* It has been a rough market for small companies in
Alberta's oil sands of late, as financing dried up and concern
over transportation bottlenecks kept investors at bay. However,
Osum Oil Sands Corp, a privately held company chaired by former
Suncor Energy Inc Chief Executive Rick George, is doing
just fine. On Tuesday, the company pulled the trigger on a
$325-million acquisition, snapping up an oil sands property
called Orion from Royal Dutch Shell Plc, in a deal that
gives it something that has eluded other small oil sands
players: a producing asset. (r.reuters.com/xam99v)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)