THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The National Democratic Party is going to court to challenge the verdict of a secretive House of Commons committee, which found New Democratic Party MPs guilty of improperly spending $1.17 million in parliamentary resources on partisan mass mailings. (r.reuters.com/pas99v)

* The Toronto District School Board's newly minted Confucius Institute is in jeopardy after a committee of trustees recommended suspending its partnership with the Chinese government. The board passed a motion on Wednesday evening calling on all TDSB trustees and staff to investigate concerns about censorship by the Chinese government, which is quietly spreading its reach into Canadian classrooms through language and culture programs with virtually no oversight. (r.reuters.com/qas99v)

Reports in the business section:

* In the middle of a massive advertising campaign to introduce its re-named Tangerine Bank subsidiary to Canadians, the Bank of Nova Scotia has found itself in a legal battle over its right to use the label. A small financial business based in British Columbia is trying to block Scotiabank's use of the name, saying it owns it and was using it first. A hearing is scheduled to begin on June 18 in Vancouver in British Columbia Supreme Court. (r.reuters.com/ras99v)

NATIONAL POST

* For a heart-pounding hour on Tuesday, social media was awash with a disjointed play-by-play of a high-drama event unfolding in Vancouver, that began when a 61-year-old man allegedly shot a 52-year-old man, identified in the media as Paul Dragan. The victim was allegedly shot outside of the Starbucks in Vancouver's upscale Yaletown neighbourhood. The suspect, 61, fled on a bike with two plainclothes officers in steady pursuit. (r.reuters.com/vas99v)

* Despite earning a high salary in cabinet, former finance minister Jim Flaherty had a comparatively modest net worth when he died in April, court documents show. Probate records filed in court in Oshawa, Ontario in early May, a month after Flaherty died of a heart attack, list the total value of his assets at $989,045. (r.reuters.com/zas99v)

FINANCIAL POST

* Despite aggressive moves by the federal government to limit consumers' exposure to an overheated housing sector, a major global think-tank is warning Ottawa that even tougher measures are needed to protect taxpayers. In particular, the government should gradually reduce its share of the mortgage-insurance market and transfer more of the risk to the private sector, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Wednesday. (r.reuters.com/bes99v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)