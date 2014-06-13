June 13 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* A crash of China's shadow banking system would send shock
waves through the Canadian economy, depressing commodity prices
and triggering a housing market correction, the Bank of Canada
warned in a new report. Other major risks to the Canadian system
remain largely unchanged, including the threat of a house price
collapse at home, sharply higher interest rates or the euro
crisis. (r.reuters.com/daz99v)
* More than a million encoded BlackBerry messages have been
viewed by police as part of a crackdown against Quebec organized
crime. In arresting more than 30 people on Thursday, the Royal
Canadian Mounted Police took the rare step of publicly
highlighting its interception of BlackBerry Inc's
supposedly secure "PIN-to-PIN" communications. (r.reuters.com/haz99v)
Reports in the business section:
* As world financial centers battle to become offshore
trading hubs for the Chinese yuan, Toronto and Vancouver appear
to be setting aside some differences to put up a united front in
pitching Canada as the next logical destination. "We can
preoccupy ourselves with the competition between two geographic
regions - Vancouver and Toronto - or we can capitalize on the
strengths that both of those centres would bring. I think that
has merit." British Columbia Finance Minister Michael de Jong
said in an interview. (r.reuters.com/kaz99v)
NATIONAL POST
* Kathleen Wynne's Liberal Party of Canada will form a
majority government, making history in the province and proving
Ontario is willing to give her left-of-centre, scandal-plagued
party another chance. The party creeped past the 54 seats needed
to claim a majority, scoring 59 of them, and holding 38.6
percent of the popular vote. (r.reuters.com/maz99v)
* Lawyers for the family of Sinclair, an aboriginal man who
died during a 34-hour emergency room wait, say an inquest judge
must rule the death a homicide. They have also asked the judge
to recommend Manitoba call a public inquiry into how aboriginal
people are treated in the health-care system. (r.reuters.com/paz99v)
FINANCIAL POST
* A new report says that Canadian residential real estate
has been getting a huge boost from so-called echo boomers, those
in the 20-38 age bracket. "The Baby Boom generation grabs most
of the attention on this front, but their children, the echo
boomers, pack a heavy economic punch as well." Bank of Montreal
economist Robert Kavcic, said in a report released on Thursday.
(r.reuters.com/saz99v)
* BlackBerry Ltd has inked a new three-year deal
with EnStream LP - jointly owned by BCE Inc, Telus Corp
and Rogers Communications Inc to help secure
customer data, marking the Canadian technology company's latest
effort to shift its focus from devices to services. (r.reuters.com/waz99v)
