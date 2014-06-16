June 16 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Mario Beaulieu, the new leader of the Bloc Québécois, is a
separatist betting on a shift in strategy to an aggressive
promotion of independence to revive the dying party. But the
former head of the Société Saint-Jean-Baptiste, a
pro-sovereignty organization, faces a huge challenge trying to
revive separatism among an unreceptive Quebec electorate that
recently voted out the Parti Québécois in the April 7 provincial
election. (link.reuters.com/zuj22w)
Reports in the business section:
* As it undergoes a massive corporate make over, BlackBerry
will have to reassure its long-suffering investors that
its new ambition - to become the universal platform for all
connected devices - can really counteract the old, declining
smartphone business. BlackBerry reports its fiscal 2015
first-quarter results on Thursday before markets open. (link.reuters.com/hyj22w)
* Canada's telecom regulator must soon decide whether to
restrict billing practices associated with a handful of apps
that let users stream live and on-demand television stations on
their mobile devices for about $5 per month. Some say it gives
the cellular providers' affiliated TV services an unfair leg up
over competing online video services. (link.reuters.com/jyj22w)
NATIONAL POST
* When a Toronto-area man lost his driver's license due to
an impaired driving conviction, an acquaintance alleges he took
the unusual - and surprisingly legal - step of simply
substituting his truck with a private helicopter. Under Canadian
law, there is indeed no automatic link between a drunk driving
conviction and the ability to fly. (link.reuters.com/vyj22w)
FINANCIAL POST
* Many of Canada's top forecasters will sit down with Joe
Oliver on Monday for what is billed as a part number-crunching,
part get-acquainted session with the new finance minister. Among
other political promises, Oliver has inherited a pledge to
eliminate the federal deficit by 2015, the same year as the next
scheduled national election. (link.reuters.com/wyj22w)
