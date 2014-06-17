June 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

* The leadership of Newfoundland and Labrador's governing Progressive Conservatives was thrown into a tailspin on Monday after the man who had a clear path to becoming the province's next premier suddenly dropped out of politics. Frank Coleman, 60, said he decided to leave public life because of a "significant and challenging family matter." (link.reuters.com/ket22w)

* Progressive Conservative MPPs said they did not receive advance notice of Tim Hudak's controversial pledge to axe 100,000 public-sector jobs, with some blaming his platform for getting the party thumped by the Liberals in last week's election. (link.reuters.com/pet22w)

Reports in the business section:

* The transformation of Air Canada's network is running into some unexpected turbulence because of the later-than-expected arrival of some of the airline's new Boeing 787 Dreamliners. The airline has delayed some new flights, put off Dreamliner service to Tel Aviv and been forced to lease planes from a European charter airline that offer fewer amenities. This has caused headaches for travelers and the airline as it fields customer criticism of Rouge, its new low-cost airline. (link.reuters.com/qet22w)

* The head of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp is shifting the priority of the mortgage insurer to helping Canadians buy homes they need, not the bigger, pricier homes they might want. Chief executive Evan Siddall said in an exclusive interview that his first six months on the job have been focused on building an organization that will be more flexible and transparent, one that will do more to emphasize its social housing role and less to subsidize the banks. And one that will only help Canadians purchase homes they need. (link.reuters.com/set22w)

* Enbridge Inc is expecting a green light on Tuesday from the Harper government on its proposed Northern Gateway pipeline, but will still have to clear a series of hurdles, including signing up committed shippers for the project, if it gets the go-ahead from Ottawa. (link.reuters.com/vet22w)

* Kinross Gold Corp has been working feverishly to ensure that its prized Russian mines do not become a casualty of the diplomatic spat between Russia and the West. (link.reuters.com/but22w)

NATIONAL POST

* Noting Iran's rising "anti-Canada rhetoric," intelligence officials have been monitoring the Islamic republic as a potential terrorist threat to the Ottawa area, newly declassified documents show. While the diplomatic falling out between Ottawa and Tehran is well-known, the intelligence reports are the first indication the Canadian government is tracking the possibility it could lead to terrorism in the capital. (link.reuters.com/fut22w)

* British Columbia's unionized teachers are preparing to erect picket lines, with little reason to expect a deal on wages with the government to avert a full-scale strike. Talks were at a standstill on the eve of job action that will shut a half million students and more than 40,000 teachers out of school weeks ahead of the scheduled summer break. (link.reuters.com/sut22w)

FINANCIAL POST

* The Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday home sales jumped 5.9 percent in May from April - the largest monthly increase in more than four years. Sales jumped in 80 percent of the markets surveyed by the group. (link.reuters.com/nut22w)

* Buoyed by the unexpected success of crude by rail, companies are beginning to consider transporting natural gas as remote drilling frontiers emerge beyond the reach of pipelines, executives said. (link.reuters.com/qut22w)