June 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario MPP Christine Elliott is set to announce a bid for the leadership of Ontario's Progressive Conservatives as the party seeks to rebuild after its devastating election loss. (bit.ly/1rx1BtH)

** Raytheon International Inc, a unit of U.S. defence contractor Raytheon Co, lobbied a Canadian senator in the weeks leading up to a Senate report urging Canada to join the warhead interception network, a meeting that raises questions about the credibility of this recommendation. (bit.ly/1qvtCBO)

Reports in the business section:

** Canada is becoming a country of two solitudes when it comes to business investment, according to a report released by C.D. Howe institute. The report theorizes that governments in parts of the country may be crowding out and dissuading private investment. The blockage lies in Quebec, Ontario and much of Atlantic Canada, according to the report. (bit.ly/1jhlPTc)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper urged Quebec on Tuesday to resist isolating itself from the rest of the country. In a speech marking Quebec's annual holiday known as Fete nationale, Harper also asked Quebecers to consider voting for his party in October 2015. (bit.ly/1mnz1up)

FINANCIAL POST

** Eric Sprott, a former analyst who formed a brokerage firm before setting up his own money management firm two decades back and who is generally regarded as one of the country's legendary precious metals' investors, is reducing his stake in Sprott Inc. He announced Tuesday he was selling at least 25 million shares in Sprott at $3 per share. (bit.ly/1jhelzC)

** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board named Heather Munroe-Blum as the chairperson of the board of directors. Her three-year term begins Oct. 27. Munroe-Blum, who spent a decade as principal and vice-chancellor of McGill university, replaces Robert Astley, who has been chairperson since 2008. (bit.ly/1iEEf5k) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)