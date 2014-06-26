June 26 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Grocer Sobeys Inc is set to announce on Thursday that it is closing underperforming stores and cutting jobs following its $5.8-billion acquisition of rival Safeway Canada as it looks for savings in an intensifying food fight. (bit.ly/1plXGmo)

** Waterfront Toronto spent $11,565 for each of the 36 pink umbrellas that dot Sugar Beach and another $529,800 for the lakeside park's large candy-striped rocks - money spent without public scrutiny by an agency that is running out of cash, said the Toronto councillor who unearthed the spending details. (bit.ly/1sHdhhU)

Reports in the business section:

** Google Inc has set the stage for the biggest battle yet in the technology world, unveiling a series of tools and services designed to allow the search giant to compete directly with Apple for control of the nascent but hugely lucrative connected devices market. (bit.ly/1lYjnGO)

NATIONAL POST

** A report by the Senate Ethics Office has concluded that Tory Senator Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu broke the upper chamber's conflict of interest code by intervening on behalf of an employee with whom he had a relationship. (bit.ly/1ixRzIP)

** The University of Ottawa has relieved the head coach of its men's varsity hockey team after an internal investigation of allegations of drinking and sexual misconduct by some players during a trip to Thunder Bay in February. (bit.ly/1lYnhiT)

FINANCIAL POST

** British Columbia's minister of natural gas Rich Coleman urged the federal government to keep the doors open on temporary foreign workers as the province looks to head off a skill shortage tied to development of a liquefied natural gas industry. (bit.ly/1nGQDzc)