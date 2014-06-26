June 26 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Grocer Sobeys Inc is set to announce on
Thursday that it is closing underperforming stores and cutting
jobs following its $5.8-billion acquisition of rival Safeway
Canada as it looks for savings in an intensifying food fight. (bit.ly/1plXGmo)
** Waterfront Toronto spent $11,565 for each of the 36 pink
umbrellas that dot Sugar Beach and another $529,800 for the
lakeside park's large candy-striped rocks - money spent without
public scrutiny by an agency that is running out of cash, said
the Toronto councillor who unearthed the spending details. (bit.ly/1sHdhhU)
Reports in the business section:
** Google Inc has set the stage for the biggest
battle yet in the technology world, unveiling a series of tools
and services designed to allow the search giant to compete
directly with Apple for control of the nascent but hugely
lucrative connected devices market. (bit.ly/1lYjnGO)
NATIONAL POST
** A report by the Senate Ethics Office has concluded that
Tory Senator Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu broke the upper chamber's
conflict of interest code by intervening on behalf of an
employee with whom he had a relationship. (bit.ly/1ixRzIP)
** The University of Ottawa has relieved the head coach of
its men's varsity hockey team after an internal investigation of
allegations of drinking and sexual misconduct by some players
during a trip to Thunder Bay in February. (bit.ly/1lYnhiT)
FINANCIAL POST
** British Columbia's minister of natural gas Rich Coleman
urged the federal government to keep the doors open on temporary
foreign workers as the province looks to head off a skill
shortage tied to development of a liquefied natural gas
industry. (bit.ly/1nGQDzc)
