July 1 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party emerged victorious in Monday's by-election races, stealing a seat from the New Democratic Party and boosting its vote share across the board. Liberal candidate Adam Vaughan, a former city councillor and broadcaster, nabbed the Toronto riding of Trinity-Spadina from the NDP, while Liberal Arnold Chan boosted the party's vote in holding the long-time stronghold of Scarborough-Agincourt, another Toronto riding. (bit.ly/1jFtuL3)

** Sixty days after Rob Ford took a leave from city hall under the pall of fresh drug allegations, Toronto's controversial leader marched back into the spotlight, his voice catching as he acknowledged the damage his alcohol and drug use has done and pledging an "unwavering" commitment to "clean living" and a change in the company he keeps. (bit.ly/1nYKQE3)

Reports in the business section:

** Alberta has turned the corner following the global economic meltdown of 2008, according to budget numbers released on Monday. According to the final report, the province brought in more than $45 billion in revenue in the fiscal year that ended March 31. That's 17 percent more than expected, credited mainly to higher than forecast energy and tax revenues. (bit.ly/1pSvAej)

NATIONAL POST

** Journalists and columnists at the Globe and Mail refused to attach their names to their work on Monday, as negotiations between the union and the paper's management neared a breaking point. With the Globe's union, Unifor's Southern Ontario Newsmedia Guild, backed with a 97 percent strike mandate, the byline strike came just hours before the collective agreement for editorial, advertising and circulation staff reached its Tuesday expiry date. (bit.ly/1jDSRNr)

** Prosecutors are seeking 15 years in prison for a Canadian businessman Cy Tokmakjian, who was arrested in a high-profile crackdown on corruption, Cuban authorities said on Monday. (bit.ly/1iQqXmE)

FINANCIAL POST

** It could be just the impact of all those home-renovation television programs, but Canadians are fixing up their properties like never before, according to a new report. Renovation spending has been rising for 15 straight years and reached a record $63.4 billion in 2013, which accounted for 3.7 percent of total Canadian gross domestic product, Toronto-based real estate consultants Altus Group said. (bit.ly/TLwPle)

** Growth in the Canadian economy stalled in April, edging up just 0.1 percent - the same pace as the previous month - with wholesale and retail activity contributing only meager growth, while mining and construction output weakened. Economists had forecast gross domestic product - the largest measure of economic health - to advance by 0.2 percent in April. (bit.ly/1lMG6Vm) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)