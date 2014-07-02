July 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Unless Canada makes a lot more contributions to the International Space Station, it could be a while before another Canadian astronaut visits the giant orbiting space laboratory. For the moment, what's clear is that no Canadians will be heading up to the space station before 2017. (bit.ly/1iXcBAK)

** An Amber Alert remained in effect across Alberta on Canada Day as police continued to search for leads in the perplexing disappearance of a five-year-old boy and his grandparents. Nathan O'Brien was reported missing Monday morning when his mother went to pick him up after a sleep-over at the grandparents' southwest Calgary home and they weren't there. (bit.ly/1jIT8i4)

Reports in the business section:

** Canadian retailers are bracing for a fashion fight this fall. Wal-Mart Canada Corp is stepping up its focus on styles of the season at lower price points in a bid to raise the profile of its key George line. At the same time, Target Corp is intent on repositioning its sweet spot of affordable trendy fashions. Canadian grocer Loblaw Cos Ltd is looking to expand its Joe Fresh styles beyond North America in its bid to woo price-conscious fashionistas. (bit.ly/1vvuOFG)

NATIONAL POST

** More than 150 acute care patients and long-term residents have been moved from a hospital in eastern Saskatchewan because of flooding. The full-scale evacuation at St. Peter's Hospital in the city of Melville, about 145 kilometers northeast of Regina, took place because a creek behind the facility was rising on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1o1ilpo)

** A seven-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital with a "serious leg injury" after being struck by a boat in Lake Rosseau, Ontario Provincial Police said. (bit.ly/1xfNmg0)

FINANCIAL POST

** Having dumped the lowly penny, the Royal Canadian Mint is planning to create two high-value coins that won't appear in any change handed out at the local Tim Hortons. A recent cabinet order authorizes the mint to produce two coins with face values of $1,000 and $1,250, destined for collectors rather than pockets or purses. (bit.ly/1lSoU0O)

** Toronto-based Globe and Mail newspaper's reporters appear to be preparing to launch a competing online publication to add leverage in their standoff with management. Leaders of The Globe's workers' union, Unifor Local 87-M, have recommended the rejection of management's latest contract offer, which is scheduled to go to a vote on Wednesday afternoon. (bit.ly/TOki0g) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)