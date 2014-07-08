July 8 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Thousands of New Brunswickers cope without electricity,
phones, hot water and gas while the province cleans up after
post-tropical-storm Arthur. Most of the 86,000 customers still
without electricity may have to wait until Wednesday evening for
it to be restored. (bit.ly/1tfSemT)
** The federal government's prostitution bill is vulnerable
to a constitutional challenge, a Canadian lawyers group says - a
warning that comes as Justice Minister Peter MacKay revealed the
government wrote the bill without outside legal opinions but
expects it to pass muster. (bit.ly/TOda3E)
Reports in the business section:
** Canada's largest telecom company BCE Inc is
crying foul over Ottawa's announcement that it will set aside 60
percent of the airwaves in a new public auction for small
wireless players in another attempt to jump-start a fourth
national carrier. (bit.ly/1mAyBSJ)
NATIONAL POST
** In a vote split down ideological lines, Toronto City
Council voted Monday to appoint Ceta Ramkhalawansingh, an
activist and retired civil servant, as the new councillor for
the downtown ward of Trinity-Spadina. Adam Vaughan, the elected
councillor, stepped down earlier this year. He was elected as
Liberal MP for Trinity-Spadina in a byelection last week. (bit.ly/1qerPA3)
** Toronto Police are not ruling out a connection between a
missing Mississauga family and a charred car with three bodies
found north of Barrie. (bit.ly/1jknyNc)
FINANCIAL POST
** WestJet Airlines Ltd is moving farther away from
its roots as a low-cost carrier with plans to add widebody
planes to its fleet - a move that will allow it to expand
overseas, putting it in closer competition with Air Canada
at a time when Canada's largest airline is flying
fuller planes than ever before. WestJet says it will introduce
the larger planes in the fall of 2015. (bit.ly/1qemngw)
** About one month after BENEV Capital and
Difference Capital Financial, its largest shareholder,
agreed to patch up their differences and end a proxy contest,
tensions between the two have resurfaced. (bit.ly/1mE8qdR)
