THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Ontario Liberals are promising to build more transit,
dole out grants to businesses, create a new provincial pension
plan and develop the Ring of Fire mineral deposit - all while
balancing the budget in three years. (bit.ly/1ylcvX0)
** A new wave of court actions has been filed in relation to
the Northern Gateway project, adding to the legal challenges
dogging the C$7.9 billion ($7.36 billion) proposal and raising
more questions about if and when it will proceed. (bit.ly/1qCDSri)
Starting near Edmonton, Alberta, Enbridge Inc's
Northern Gateway would run 1,177 km (730 miles) - mostly through
the wilderness of northern British Columbia - to Kitimat, a
deepwater port on the Pacific Coast.
Reports in the business section:
** As mobile gaming becomes increasingly popular in China,
Baidu Inc, China's biggest search engine company, is
visiting Vancouver and Toronto to see if it can strike
productive relationships with Canadian game developers. (bit.ly/1oD4828)
NATIONAL POST
** The New Democratic Party's appeal for the Federal Court
of Canada to overturn a decision by the House of Commons'
governing body has been blasted by a Conservative backbencher as
an attempt to take away power from Parliament and turn it over
to the judiciary. (bit.ly/WetOvJ)
** Calgary police have arrested a suspect who is facing
murder charges in the disappearance of Nathan O'Brien and his
grandparents Alvin and Kathryn Liknes, but one relative says the
family still hopes they are alive. (bit.ly/Weu0ee)
FINANCIAL POST
** The dramatic rise of U.S. crude oil and natural gas
production is disrupting even long-established trade flows
inside Canada, as Alberta producers are increasingly finding
themselves competing for - and losing - market share to American
petroleum suppliers, even in their home province. (bit.ly/1r0LvtG)
** More than five years after the global recession kicked
the legs out from under business jet demand, sales are gradually
improving in the hardest-hit parts of the market, according to
the head of Bombardier Inc's business aircraft
division. (bit.ly/1zEqLfd)
($1 = 1.07 Canadian Dollars)
