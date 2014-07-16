July 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** Toronto's mayoral candidates faced off for the first time since incumbent Rob Ford's return from rehab, with a raucous debate in Scarborough where they clashed repeatedly over the issue of transit. (bit.ly/WgXjNq)

** Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird is reaching out to a number of Middle Eastern countries in an effort to persuade the Egyptian government to release an imprisoned Canadian journalist. (bit.ly/1p6S2zR)

** Apple Inc has struck an unlikely alliance with International Business Machines Corp to produce business-focused apps for iPhones and iPads, a threat to BlackBerry Ltd as it tries to refocus and target government and corporate clients. (bit.ly/W8SYeG)

** New amendments to the Canadian government's prostitution bill will give it a better chance of withstanding a constitutional court challenge, says a leading Conservative on the House of Commons justice committee. (bit.ly/1nvy66X)

** A Tunisian arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police last year over an alleged plot to derail a passenger train near Toronto spent six weeks training with a man "in direct contact" with the leader of Al-Qaeda, according to a newly released FBI document. (bit.ly/1l2Du1z)

** Escalating geopolitical tensions between Vladimir Putin and the West may be setting off tremors in Canada's mining sector, with Russian backers withdrawing from North American assets, creating both big opportunities and major headaches for Canadian firms. (bit.ly/1mTQBGh)

