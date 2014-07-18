July 18 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
* Police Chief Bill Blair has withdrawn a request to the
Toronto Police Services Board to deny reimbursing a former drug
squad officer for legal fees after charges against him in a
police corruption case were thrown out. (bit.ly/1nSkTtQ)
* Flames from a fast-moving wildfire have forced the
evacuation of more than 2,500 residents from several
neighbourhoods in British Columbia's Okanagan region. (bit.ly/1swFoz8)
Reports in the business section:
* A sweeping management shuffle at Loblaw Companies Ltd
signals that the Weston family, the grocer's largest
shareholder, is moving to further assert control at a time of
massive change at the retailer. (bit.ly/1r6A0AI)
NATIONAL POST
* Suspended senator Mike Duffy will vigorously defend
himself, his lawyer said on Thursday after a staggering 31
criminal charges were laid against him for fraud, breach of
trust and even bribery. (bit.ly/1rw0Pxu)
* There may be only one winnable Alberta seat for the
Liberals in next year's federal election - and two prominent
Liberals both appear to want it. Kent Hehr, a quadriplegic
lawyer who has represented much of the area as a provincial MLA
for six years, has announced he will seek the federal nomination
for Calgary Centre. Also in the race is Calgary Mayor Naheed
Nenshi's chief of staff Chima Nkemdirim, who had long been
tapped to run for the nomination. (bit.ly/1pin6wx)
FINANCIAL POST
* The Canadian Bond Investors' Association is lashing out at
Royal Bank of Canada, accusing the country's largest
bank by revenue of shirking its duty to investors in issuing the
country's first-ever non-viable contingent capital (NVCC)
subordinated debenture earlier this month. (bit.ly/1zPZ9nx)
* Many Western Canadians are critical of the energy sector's
environmental performance and actively raise funds for or donate
money to environmental causes, but still believe oil and gas
development should be expanded, according to a new survey
commissioned by Canada West Foundation. (bit.ly/1oQlust)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)